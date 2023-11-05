Last Updated on November 5, 2023 by BVN

BVN Staff

Artists from across the country and Inland Empire art lovers joined Inland Empire resident and world renowned fine artist Charles Bibbs and his wife Elaine for the new exhibit SACRED SPACES: The Work and Collection of Charles A. Bibbs that will be on display until March 10, 2024. Bibbs’ work displays a unique robust and stylized quality done in combination of abstract and realistic interpretations of contemporary subjects that are fused into beautiful multifaceted ethnicity, larger than life images.

More information about SACRED SPACES: The Work and Collection of Charles A. Bibbs can be found here at the Riverside Art Museum.

Check out the photos from the event below. (All photos by J. Pash/PassionNet Pro)