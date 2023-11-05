Last Updated on November 5, 2023 by BVN

BVN Staff

The Inland Empire Community Foundation hosted a celebration of the Black Equity Fund, reaching a milestone of over $6 million dollars raised to support Black-Led organizations located in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The event also recognized Dr. Robert “Bob” Ross, CEO of The California Endowment, the first to invest in the fund when it was launched in 2020. We reported last week the number of grants made by the fund: “Inland Empire Black Equity Fund Grants $1.027M to 71 Non-profits”. More to come on the event next week.

Check out the image slideshow of the event. All photos by J. Pash from PassionNet Pro.