Last Updated on November 7, 2023 by BVN

Prince James Story

The FBI recently released the 2022 nationwide crime report, which showed a decrease in violent crime, mirroring numbers seen before the pandemic.

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter recorded a 2022 estimated nationwide decrease of 6.1% compared to the previous year.

Rape across the country decreased by an estimated 5.4%, and aggravated assault in 2022 dropped by more than 1% in 2022.

Even though violent crime has decreased, property crime has increased around the country by 7.1 percent while Burglary/breaking data stayed the same, and Larceny-theft offenses increased by 7.8 percent. Motor vehicle theft increased 10.9 percent.

Two years after the pandemic, we are seeing violent crime decrease around the United States, but property crime is rising.

In California, Theft and Burglary are rising way above the national average.

According to the FBI Crime Data Explorer, car thefts in California reached 471.9 per 100,000, and the national average for car thefts was 282.7 per 100,000.

In June, Black Voice News in partnership with Mapping Black California released its Mapping Hate in California dashboard that provides a five year perspective (2016 to 2021) on hate incidents, crimes and accountability from a statewide and county perspective. If you have not already done so, we encourage you to investigate this report.

The map is designed to provide an in-depth look at where the pain exists in our California communities, including who is falling victim to these hate fueled acts, as well as the types of hate crimes being committed and for what reason(s). In addition, it provides a look at accountability as it relates to who is being prosecuted and convicted of these crimes. (source: blackvoicenews.com)

California has historically been lower than the national average regarding property crime. It wasn’t until 2015 that California surpassed the nation’s average.

Crimes like rape and homicide in California have seen their number decrease below the national average. On the other hand, while aggravated assault decreased on a national scale, it increased in California.

Regarding national hate crimes, 14,631 law enforcement agencies submitted incident reports. The data reveals that hate crime incidents increased by 794 in 2022.

Among them there were 11,634 criminal incidents compared to 10,840 in 2021, and 13,337 related offenses reported as being motivated by racial, ethnic, ancestral, religious, sexual orientation, disability, or gender bias.

Hate crimes rooted in race, ethnicity or ancestry remain the most common—there were 6,557 reported incidents in 2022.

Also following historical trends, anti-Black or African American incidents numbered 3,421, more than three times higher than the next highest racial or ethnic category.In addition there were 11,000 single-bias hate crime incidents involving 13,278 victims and 346 multiple-bias hate crime incidents that involved 433 victims.