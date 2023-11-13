Part of Santa Cruz County’s declaration included promoting racially equitable economic development. For Black residents in Santa Cruz, addressing affordable housing is one of the most pressing issues. An annual report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition released in June noted that Santa Cruz County is the most expensive area for renters in the U.S.

According to a 2023 housing report released by the Santa Cruz Planning Department, Black/African American mortgage rate applications were rejected in roughly 33% of the cases, compared to between 13% and 21% for other applicants.

Addressing affordable housing was one of many elements that Santa Cruz focused on. City and county officials also set out to understand ongoing issues with equitable health care access and police interactions within Black communities.

“We know if we improve those conditions for African Americans, we improve those conditions for everyone, as a whole,” Cummings explained. In 2020, Cummings became the first Black man appointed to serve as mayor of Santa Cruz. In November 2022, Cummings was elected as Third District Supervisor and is the first Black individual to serve on the County Board of Supervisors.

County Supervisor Zach Friend explained that his conversations with Flynn helped identify issues that arise as a result of systemic racism in Santa Cruz County and what the outcomes are. The board also developed partnerships with other departments and organizations to analyze issues impacting Black communities such as law enforcement policies.

Within Santa Cruz’s declaration is a pledge to identify “clear goals and objectives, including periodic reports to the public to assess progress and capitalize on opportunities to further advance racial equity.”

Equity and Funding for Marginalized Communities

Following increased conversations around police practices after a series of fatal altercations with Black individuals like Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Manuel Ellis, Santa Cruz County’s Criminal Justice Council (CJC) reviewed its law enforcement policies regarding use of force, technology and community transparency, among other standards.

The CJC is made up of local elected officials, the head of each local police agency, the district attorney and Chief Probation Officer, the public defender, the county superintendent of schools, and local non-profit leaders, among others.

Published in 2021, Friend and Cummings co-authored a report in partnership with law enforcement agencies that examined policies and procedures.

“In our county, this proposal was met with support across all the sectors that we were challenging these issues with. Over the last couple of years, there has been some movement in each of those sectors to help address, or at least provide, in a more transparent way, the issues that are being faced in each of those sub-sectors,” Friend said.

The report was compiled based on survey responses from police chiefs of Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Watsonville and the South County Santa Cruz County Sheriff, distributed in 2021. The analysis assessed the responses from different law enforcement agencies to questions like, “Does your department report out on complaints against police personnel to elected officials, to the community, or both?” Eighty percent of law enforcement agencies that were surveyed answered “none of the above.”

Another survey question asked, “Does your agency require implicit bias training?” One hundred percent of law enforcement agencies that were surveyed responded “yes.”

Conversations between Cummings and former Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills revealed that the department had been practicing transparency and accountability policies, but the public had been unaware about these practices. Additionally, Cummings learned that Black residents — who make up roughly 1.5% of the county population — have different sentiments about law enforcement agencies across county regions.



The 2021 report was inspired by concerns expressed by Black community members and conversations with the police chief to understand what gaps in procedures exist, and how they compare across different regions.

“Let’s see if we can fill those gaps. It really was a great opportunity for us to conduct that review, and now have a document that we can refer people to when these kinds of situations come up and these questions arise,” Cummings said.

As a result of the report, Santa Cruz County’s Sheriff implemented the practice of independent review. In 2023, the board of supervisors established the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) “to ensure that the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office…is transparent and accountable to all residents of Santa Cruz County.”

According to the OIG’s scope of work, the agency has access to the Sheriff Office’s complaint database and other records, and will “regularly assess” systems. The OIG will also review allegations of misconduct and complaints made by community members against the Sheriff’s Office.

An important element of Santa Cruz’s strategy for making their declaration actionable has been engaging with the community. The City of Watsonville established an Ad-Hoc Committee on Policing and Social Equity in 2020, and Santa Cruz County’s Criminal Justice Council formed an Ad Hoc Committee on Law Enforcement Policies and Procedures.

Additionally, the Circle on Anti-Racism, Economic, and Social Justice (CARESJ) was convened by the former County Supervisor John Leopold and is centered around racial justice and equity. The circle is comprised of seven leaders of color who have been historically marginalized and largely excluded from decision-making processes, including former Santa Cruz NAACP President Brenda Griffin, Cat Moses (formerly Willis), and Flynn.



After a year and a half, and surveying roughly one thousand individuals from the community and county staff, CARESJ developed an equity statement and equity definition that was adopted by the board on Oct. 4, 2023.

“Equity in action in Santa Cruz County is a transformative process that embraces individuals of every status, providing unwavering support, dignity, and compassion,” the county’s equity statement reads.

Now that the county has a clear definition of equity that will guide their decision-making processes moving forward, Moses said this is just the beginning. One of the next steps is digging into the county’s budget and examining how and where funds have been allocated because “numbers don’t lie,” according to Moses.

“They tell us so much about the state of our decisions, and the state of what is real when it comes to equity,” Moses said. “Because that’s what it comes down to: race and equity, and getting that language and that understanding into the bureaucracy and model — [that] race and inequity go hand-in-hand.”

By actively employing an equity lens, Santa Cruz plans to prioritize what kinds of programs and resources they’re going to fund through Collective of Results and Evidence-based (CORE) Investments, a funding model used by the County and the City of Santa Cruz to allocate funding to nonprofit organizations.