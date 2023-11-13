Flynn explained that these resolutions are very often “highly performative or symbolic,” and noted that her department does not specialize in symbolic work. Instead, they are focused on creating tangible change through action.

“We wanted to put some things in there that were tangible and action-oriented. We were the 15th or 16th city that I’m aware of to [make a declaration],” Flynn said. “It’s not like we were doing something particularly innovative, but I think what could have been different is that we were building on the fact that we’re already doing this work.”

The DRE uses a Theory of Change data-driven model in its approach to anti-racism at the city level to address root causes of inequity and eliminate them. Theory of Change methodology identifies strategies, conditions and resources to foster change and achieve outcomes.

Theory of Change is utilized by Crossroads Antiracism Organizing and Training, an organization that helps institutions identify social change strategies. Crossroads’ Theory of Change begins with “understanding the root of the problem is white supremacy, enshrined in and reproduced by our systems and institutions.” Flynn credits this organization for shaping her approach to addressing systemic inequity.

“It’s a hard pivot away from diversity and inclusion because diversity and inclusion does not put the organization on the table. What we’re doing is examining city practices, city outcomes, city impacts — it’s the city that we’re focused on as opposed to individuals,” Flynn detailed.

“If we can change the city so that it is behaving differently, we can impact more people’s lives.”

Inspired by anti-racist organizing framework by the People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond, an anti-racist collective of organizers and educators, Flynn has carried over learned practices from the organization.

Oakland’s Equity Indicators Report

In 2018, DRE launched its first Equity Indicators Report to establish a “baseline quantitative framework” that community members and city staff can refer to, to better understand the impacts of race and measure equity. The report, set to be updated every five years, is a way to support city staff and departments to make “data-driven” decisions about policies that will address inequity.

The report is structured across four levels: city-wide, theme, topic and indicator. Each level contains specific concepts and topics such as economy and public health that are measured for equity using quantifiable metrics on a scale from 1 to 100, “with 1 representing the highest possible inequity and 100 representing highest possible equity.”

The 2018 report found 12 indicators that received the lowest possible score, meaning the most extreme levels of inequities exist across these indicators. Among the 12 indicators were Education: Teachers – Representation of Student Population; Public Health: Child Health – Childhood Asthma Emergency Department Visits; Housing: Displacement – Homelessness; and Public Safety: Law Enforcement – Use of Force.

One of the focal points of Oakland’s resolution was data collection in order to measure inequity and track equity progress. The resolution specifically cited dedicating financial resources for demographic data collection, providing up to $350,000 in funding to the budget for a data analyst, and to update their equity indicators website with newly collected data. MBC’s analysis noted that Oakland’s resolution included all six Data & Accountability actions as outlined in the dashboard.

They often use whatever data they can find in order to analyze trends at the population level, but they aren’t experts at creating new and improved data.

“We want to be able to do data at the programmatic level, not just at the population level. Population level is a perfectly good place to start, but we want to be able to bring that analysis down to our service level or program level,” Flynn explained. “That means we have to figure out what we’re going to measure, how we’re going to measure it, what’s a meaningful measure, what’s not a meaningful measure.”

Hiring a data scientist has been a priority for the department and the city, however, the City of Oakland is experiencing a significant budget deficit of roughly $345 million during the Fiscal Years 2023-25. According to a city report, Oakland is “charged with resolving the largest projected General Purpose Fund shortfall in its history.” Due to the budget crisis, city departments have had to freeze open positions, which means that the city has been unable to hire a data analyst.

While there is a current hiring freeze across city departments, the data analyst position still exists and will be frozen until the budget deficit is solved. Flynn acknowledged how rare it is for city departments to have data analysts, especially in cities with less resources and that are predominantly communities of color.

Cities with larger populations of people of color tend to have less resources for several reasons including economic deficiencies as a result of inequitable practices carried out by cities, counties and even the state — “because even their implicit racism comes into play,” Flynn emphasized.



In the meantime, the DRE is working on updating and publishing the most recent indicators report with the data they do have available.

“This is not fast work, but it is effective work,” Flynn emphasized.

Activist leads fight for Black communities in Oakland

The City of Oakland may be one of the only city/local government resolutions to cite white supremacy as a root cause of longstanding inequities impacting Black people and communities of color at all social and economic levels.

“WHEREAS, a growing body of research on the social determinants of health shows how systemic racism and the legacy of centuries of racism and white supremacy, which endure to this day in the United States, have created and maintain inequities across every measurable category…,” the resolution noted.

“When we talk about racism as a public health crisis, we’re not just talking about Black Americans. We’re also talking about all of the different races who experience discrimination and obstacles [preventing them] from living the very best life that they can live,” Fife said.

In pursuit of transforming institutions and eliminating systemic inequity, taking steps to enact change can be challenging.