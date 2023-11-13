Last Updated on November 19, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The Detroit Lions (7-2), led by former UCLA Bruin and Los Angeles Ram quarterback Jared Goff, brought a powerful balanced offense to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Over four quarters, Charger quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Jared Goff showed off their outstanding NFL arms in a shoot-out won by the Lions, 41-38.

After an exchange of opening field goals, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs gained 40 yards to the Charger one yard line, then scored on the next play to put the Lions ahead 10-3. Herbert was intercepted by Lions late in that first quarter. The ensuing Lions drive stalled on the Charger one yard line, as the Charger defense held on downs.

Goff found Jamison Williams and St. Brown on 9 plays for 60 yards, then scored on Gibbs second touchdown run to extend the Lions lead 17-3. Herbert drove down the field, then hit Keenan Allen for a 29-yard score at the end of the quarter,17-10. On the next Lion possession, running back David Montgomery ran the ball 75 yards for another score, 24-10.

An Austin Ekeler score from two yards out, kept the Chargers close at the half, 24-17. At the outset of the second half, the Chargers drove 92 yards on 10 plays, scoring on an 18-yard Herbert to Guytan touchdown pass to tie the game at 24-24. Goff then connected with receiver Ahman St. Brown (USC) to culminate a 76-yards, to go ahead score, on a 20-yard pass, 31-24.

In the fourth quarter, Herbert orchestrated a 16 play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a one-yard pass to Quentin Johnston to tie the game at 31-31. Goff matched him with a 25-yard strike to Brock Wright, putting the Lions ahead 38-31 in a game that seemed to have no ending.

With seven minutes to play, Herbert promptly drove down the field on a seven play, 56-yard drive, hitting his favorite receiver Keenan Allen on a 38-yard score to once again tie the game 38-38. Detroit then bled the clock, ending the game with a 41-yard field goal by Riley Patterson to outlast the Chargers 41-38.