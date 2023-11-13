On June 22, 2023 — three years after declaring racism a public health crisis – San Bernardino County and the EEG hosted a community address to give residents an update about the progress of the resolution.

During the community address, members of the element group such as Pastor Samuel Casey of Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE) and Stone addressed residents and stakeholders about ongoing EEG plans.

“People say, ‘Well, it’s been three years, what have you done?’” Stone said. “I’m like, ‘We’re trying to break down a system that has been in effect for probably 100 years or so.’ We’re dealing with that. We have to deal with it systematically.”

While people in the community may be concerned with individual issues such as getting contracts with the county and diversifying the county’s workforce, the EEG is taking a systematic and structural approach such as examining practices and policies that will support Black and brown communities as a whole.

“We have to be willing to be bold and courageous to do what we’ve never done if we want to see what we’ve never seen,” Casey emphasized.

As the county works to adopt an equity lens that will impact the greater community, they are also taking steps to examine their internal structure. They recently launched an inaugural Racial Equity Cohort in which six members were chosen from a selected few departments to participate. These individuals will explore how equity and diversity are defined, and what equitable policies look like in San Bernardino County.

The County has spent three years strategizing and planning, and is now working to execute plans and consider proposals made by the EEG, but the group itself has been met with challenges.

“I think we underestimated the time and effort that it really would take to actually move a system because that’s what we’re really dealing with,” Stone admitted. “But if we can change the system, so that the system doesn’t benefit the racist, but benefits the people — that’s what we’re working on now.”

With the recent changes in leadership in San Bernardino County, Stone said it will take time for these element groups to establish meetings as new leadership prioritizes other duties.

On Sept. 12, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors appointed Luther Snoke as the county’s new CEO who replaced former CEO Leonard X. Hernandez. Previously, Snoke served as the chief operating officer (COO) where he “worked closely with county executive leadership and department heads to develop the Countywide Vision,” according to a county statement.

Since declaring racism as a public health crisis and the subsequent development of EEG, members of the group often get one question from community members: “What are you guys doing?”

“The simple answer to that is that we’re meeting, we’re trying to figure out how to collaborate effectively and work with the whole county of San Bernardino with 16 people [who are] representing all the Black people in the county of San Bernardino,” Stone said. “We’ve been meeting and strategizing.”

As the group surveys different communities across the county, they are learning about the difference in needs of Black residents who reside in Chino Hills or Rancho Cucamonga compared to those who live in the cities of San Bernardino and Victorville.

Across the county, Alexander has learned that there are a lot of Black business owners and community members who are interested in job and economic growth. Oftentimes, business leaders in the community lack the capacity or have no training on how to submit adequate requests for proposals (RFP) for open calls that will allow them to secure contracts with the county.

Alexander is optimistic and proud of what the county has accomplished, not only with their declaration, but with the plans they have coming down the pipeline including hiring a communications consultant and developing capacity building training for small businesses.

“It’s like, you plant the seed and you water it and it takes a while to grow,” Alexander described. “There’s been a lot of stuff behind the scenes that maybe people aren’t aware of, but now it’s starting to grow and it’s going to start producing fruit.”

Riverside County’s Commitment to Equity and Health

On June 30, 2020, the Riverside City Council declared racism a public health crisis, and called on the county to join them in doing so. On Aug. 4, 2020, Riverside County’s Board of Supervisors adopted a similar resolution.

The city’s resolution emphasized its commitment to promote equity by requiring equity training for city staff, to generate periodic progress reports on city goals and to support equitable policies. The city’s resolution offered relatively vague pledges that provided no specific details about funding, explicit goals or timeframes for when these pledges would begin. The declaration made no mention of police reform, but does employ an independent review of complaints against riverside police under the city’s Community Police Review Commission.

Among the county’s actions as listed in their resolution is the commitment to “actively participate in the dismantling of racism by” establishing equity as an additional element as part of San Bernardino’s Countywide Vision and creating an equity element committee. The Board adopted a Countywide Vision in 2011, which outlines the county’s perception of the future.