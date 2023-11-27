Last Updated on December 5, 2023 by BVN

Jon Gaede | BVN Sports

In a season of great expectations, the Chargers hoped to go deeper in the playoffs than last year, but the visiting Baltimore Ravens took advantage of three turnovers to take the win at SoFi Stadium 20-10.

The AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens (9-3) brought no surprises to Los Angeles, they have an elite defense and perhaps the most dynamic two-dimensional NFL quarterback in Lamar Jackson who became the youngest quarterback to gain 5,000 yards rushing.

Justin Herbert connected on several first quarter passes, hitting tight end Gerald Everett for 31 yards, then Keenan Allen for nine more to the Raven 13-yard line, until the Raven defense forced an initial field goal by Chargers Cameron Dicker.

The Ravens scored the next 10 points to lead 10-3 at the half. After a couple untimely turnovers, including fumbles by the sure handed Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, both resulting in turnovers that ended promising Charger drives.

“We didn’t play well enough to win, specifically turnovers in the red zone and not taking care of the ball on offense.It was a collective loss in all three phases,” admitted Charger Coach Brandon Staley.

Los Angeles drew closer with a three-yard pass from Herbert to Everett to bring them to 13-10 at midway through the fourth, but the Raven defense imposed their will as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney hit Justin Herbert, forcing the fourth Charger turnover. Wide Receiver Zay Flowers sealed the Raven victory with a 37-yard touchdown scamper to end it, 20-10.