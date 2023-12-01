Last Updated on December 1, 2023 by BVN

Marla A. Matime | Contributor

Lung cancer is a pervasive and deadly disease that affects millions of people worldwide. It is the second most common cancer in both men and women, accounting for about 13% of all new cancer diagnoses. Despite advancements in medical research and treatment options, lung cancer remains a significant public health concern.

The American Lung Association (ALA) reports this disease is even more pervasive and concerning in the Black Community. “Black individuals with lung cancer were 15% less likely to be diagnosed early, 19% less likely to receive surgical treatment, 11% more likely to not receive any treatment, and 16% less likely to survive five years compared to white individuals,” the organization notes.

Also, according to ALA, nearly two-thirds of the 28 million uninsured people living in America are people of color. Addressing racial disparities in healthcare coverage is critical to addressing the lack of adequate attention in lung cancer care. Studies show having health coverage impacts people’s medical care and their health outcomes.

Most discussions about lung cancer included the issue of smoking and the tobacco industry’s harmful advertising campaigns that targeted millions of people for about 180 years. From the typical “smoking is cool,” and “just what the doctor ordered for calming one’s nerves,” slogans, big tobacco has grossly targeted vulnerable groups of people, and hooked them on one of the deadliest substances to hit the market.

Time and time again, we have seen messaging and targeted campaigns relating to smoking and lung cancer, encouraging people to quit smoking by showing some of the potential worse outcomes of the habit including the use of an oxygen tank, dependency on an electrolarynx to speak, or even worse–death.

Many of the ads have also focused on heart health, rather than smoking’s obvious impact on the lungs.

Attitudes and acceptance of smoking began to shift with the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) of 1998. The MSA determined the tobacco industry was grossly negligent in targeting specific groups and guilty of the addictions created from minty menthol and smooth ultra packs of cigarettes.

The MSA, however, focused on more than cigarettes. Chewing tobacco and other forms of tobacco were also included in the settlement.

The purpose of the agreement was to ensure a reduction in usage of tobacco products, by not only making them much more expensive, but also to specifically prevent children and youth from getting addicted.

The American Lung Association reports lung cancer is even more pervasive in the Black Community..(lung.org)

The agreement also eliminated tobacco companies’ ability to advertise on television and billboards, prohibited the distribution of merchandise bearing the brands and names of tobacco products, and prevented tobacco manufacturers from advertising in newspapers and magazines.

Impact of tobacco advertising on Black communities

Reports indicate the greatest concentration of tobacco company advertising was in African-American publications such as Jet, Essence, and Ebony. MSA impacted their advertising revenue. However, MSA impacted others as well. Many small, local publications and other media serving the Black community have found it extremely difficult to find other sources of advertising revenue. Although tobacco advertisements helped fuel– the economy, Black consumers were highly targeted. Many may now be experiencing poor health outcomes as a result.

In response to systemic racism and police violence disproportionately affecting Black communities the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement emerged as one of the most powerful social and civil rights movements in modern history. At its core, the movement advocates for the acknowledgement, protection and empowerment of Black people by highlighting the need for systemic change to address deep-rooted inequalities.

The rallying cry, “I can’t breathe,” became the slogan for the movement following the death of Eric Garner at the hands of an NYPD officer for allegedly selling single cigarettes.

Many believe that if all lives matter, we need to look at how we have treated smokers both in the past and the present. Those who have become addicted to nicotine, are victims, and should be treated with care, non-judgment, and grace.

Veterans’ Well-being: Addressing Smoking, Mental Health, and Lung Cancer Risks

The well-being of veterans is intrinsically linked to the overall health of our society. By fostering a culture that cares for those who have served, we contribute to the creation of a more compassionate and supportive community. Veterans bring valuable skills, discipline, and leadership qualities to the civilian workforce, enriching our society and economy.

Many of our veterans and active military began smoking upon entering their respective branch of the military–38 percent of current smokers in the military began smoking after joining.. It also became a way to escape from the horrendous experiences of war and being on the frontline of the battlefields in foreign lands.

Other factors related to lung cancer and veterans include Agent Orange, in which over 300,000 U.S. Veterans and close to a half-million Vietnamese died from the exposure of the herbicide between 1962 and 1971. Additionally, inhalation of asbestos has been linked to the increased risk of lung cancer as well. Many of our service members went to work in factories and other industries that severely exposed them to the deadly substance.

The mental health of veterans is a critical concern. Many struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health challenges as a result of their service. Many of these individuals turned to substance abuse, whether it is the use of tobacco products or illicit drugs.

Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer

Over the years, many advocacy and awareness organizations werebirthed with the sole purpose of raising awareness and focusing on lung cancer survivorship.

The American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative, the White Ribbon Project, and Team Draft, just to name a few organizations, have all burgeoned to ensure that those lost to lung cancer, their families who have supported them, and those who are still surviving and/or have beat the disease, are receiving their due recognition, support and love from mainstream groups.

An example of a soul taken too soon from lung cancer is Lakeasha Rutledge Draft, co-founder of Team Draft and wife of retired NFL player Christopher Draft. Keasha was a healthy, vibrant, and intelligent individual, who was preparing for a marathon, when suddenly she experienced trouble breathing. From the time of her diagnosis in late 2010 until her ultimate departure from life in December 2011, she remained vigilant in her efforts to increase awareness about the disease and the importance of listening to one’s body. Keasha and Chris made a commitment to change the face of lung cancer.

In 2020, the White Ribbon Project began due to the frustration of survivors and loved ones alike, who felt ostracized due to their lung cance even when they did not have a history of smoking. Thissparked the movement to build community amongst families who have been affected by lung cancer, reframe education around the disease, increase awareness globally, and remove the stigma against the lung cancer community as a whole. “Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer,” said Mayo Clinic physician,Cathy Madaffari, herself a victim of lung cancer.

Environmental Impacts in the Inland Empire

Another factor related to the increase in lung cancer is environmental impacts. Increased rates of lung cancer and respiratory related illnesses are prevalent within communities of color and among families who live in low income communities.

According to the American Lung Association, the Inland Empire has the highest concentrations of ozone in the country and deemed as the top 2 of the most polluted places to live. In San Bernardino County alone, unhealthy air quality days rose from 14.8% in 2019, to 19.7% in 2020. This is even during the global shut down due to COVID-19, in part because of the high demand of online shopping and the increase of consumer demand for products via online shopping during this period.

Earlier this year, The Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), released the Region in Crisis Report, along with 60 other advocacy organizations throughout the region, urging Governor Newsom to declare a State of Emergency for the Inland Empire due to the increase of warehouses being built, thus the exponential increase of logistics and trucks commuting through the region.

Dr. Loretta Erhunmwunsee, thoracic surgeon and health disparities researcher at City of Hope, shared recently the effects of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), which is the chemical that we see during high smog days in the Inland Empire, though much of it we cannot see, affects us all the same. Experts believe the push for clean energy and resources for low income, and Black and Brown communities, should be a priority for local and statewide initiatives because we all deserve to breathe clean air.

Improving access to lung cancer screenings and treatment has now been taken seriously by legislators and policymakers with the passage of H.R. 4286, cited as “Increasing Access to Lung Cancer Screening Act.” The bill makes it apparent that medicaid will cover the cost of annual lung cancer screening with no cost sharing for certain individuals.

In 2020, California passed a law (SB793) banning the in-person sale of flavored tobacco products, like candy-ﬂavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes, at stores and vending machines. On the ballot in 2022, Proposition 31 maintained the prohibition of the sale of flavored tobacco and enforced the ban on menthol. Other tobacco cessations have shown that legislation is effective in protecting the general public. This ban helps to protect California’s future.

Lung cancer screening

The American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative is on a mission to ensure the public is aware that lung cancer screenings are available to all, regardless of an individual’s background or how they identify.

Oftentimes, individuals with a history of smoking may not go for screening because first, they may not be aware that lung cancer screening is available to them; and second, they may carry guilt and shame if they are a smoker or have a smoking history. Dispelling the stigma will remove some of the barriers that prevent people from seeking care by way of screening.

Lung cancer screenings, that cost between $300 and $500, are typically covered by Medicare and Medicaid and most private insurance companies. If you have questions about your insurance coverage of lung cancer screening, confirm with your carrier.

Early detection is crucial for improving lung cancer outcomes and all factors must be taken into consideration. Diagnostic procedures may include imaging tests such as chest X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans. Biopsies, where a small sample of tissue is removed for examination, are often necessary to confirm the presence of cancer and determine its type.

Advocating for the lives of others and ensuring that we continue to represent lung cancer survivors with the dignity and care that they deserve.“If the people don’t see each other and see value in each other, we can’t make [the] difference that we want to see. We must care about the people,” stated Draft.

November is set aside as Lung Cancer Awareness month. As the month draws to a close we encourage you to share information with your loved ones about the importance of lung cancer screening.