Last Updated on December 5, 2023 by BVN

Robert Attical | BVN Sports

Dante Moore, the highly-touted quarterback from Michigan, chose UCLA over Oregon in 2022, but after only one season in Pasadena, has decided to pack his bags and go elsewhere.

Once a phenom out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Moore posted incredible prep numbers to include 135 touchdowns over four years and 32 as a senior, winning three consecutive Michigan state championships. At 6’3” 210, Moore was the number three national recruit in 2022.

In Moore’s first game against Coastal Carolina, Bruin faithful got a glimpse of his talent, completing 7 of 12 passes and two touchdowns in that 27-13 early season win. Moore followed that up with a nifty 290 passing yards and three touchdowns over San Diego State 35-10.

After two losses over the next three weeks, Moore’s numbers began to falter at mid-season against PAC12 Conference teams, so Coach Chip Kelly replaced him with Ethan Garbers who led the Bruins over Stanford 42-7.

Moore finished the season and abbreviated Bruin career with 114 of 213 passing attempts for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Dante Moore’s destination is unknown, but sources have mentioned Ohio State.