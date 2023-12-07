Last Updated on December 7, 2023 by BVN

Breanna Reeves

In an effort to expand student access to mental health services, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 483 which will improve the process for schools to receive Medicaid reimbursement for health services provided to eligible Medi-Cal students.

Currently, schools and education institutions can participate in the Local Education Agency Billing Option Program (LEA BOP), a process that is time-consuming and requires much documentation. The LEA BOP reimburses local education agencies for the “federal share of approved health related services,” which is usually around 50%.

Covered services include nursing, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, health/mental health evaluation, and more. Education agency providers include school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, community college districts, California State Universities and University of California campuses.

“I want to thank Governor Gavin Newsom for signing AB 483,” said Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), who authored the bill, in a statement. “This new law will allow California schools to receive more ongoing federal Medicaid funding to provide much needed student health services, including mental health care.”

“Currently, California schools bill and draw down far less Medicaid reimbursement dollars than most other states because of a punitive and unnecessarily bureaucratic Medicaid reimbursement audit process.”

Children under 18 years of age account for nearly 22% of the state’s population. In California, according to July 2023 Medicaid data, child enrollment in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) was 5,290,453 — meaning more than half of all children in the state are enrolled in state insurance programs.

Mental wellness

A 2022 report published by American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) California Action, California State University, Long Beach and the California Association of School Counselors examined student mental wellness by administering statewide surveys between April 2020 and March 2021. Across 45 school districts in more than 20 counties, more than 1,200 were surveyed.

The reported noted that 63% of students reported an emotional meltdown, 43% of students reported a panic/anxiety attack, and 19% of students reported suicidal thoughts. State data reported that suicide rates among Black youth between the ages of 10 and 24 have doubled from 2014 to 2020, and is twice the statewide average.

State data reported that suicide rates among Black youth between the ages of 10 and 24 have doubled from 2014 to 2020, and is twice the statewide average (source: aamc.org)

Data from 2018 showed that the ratio of psychologists to students in California is fairly high at 998 to one, well-above the nationally recommended ratio of 700 students to one psychologist, according to the report. California has the third highest student-to-counselor ratio in the nation at 682 students to one counselor.

Advocates and co-sponsors of the bill are hopeful this new bill will expedite the process of receiving reimbursements and will expand access to services for students in need.

“Making this program more user-friendly for schools means more resources to hire and retain school nurses and counselors,” stated Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg), bill co-author.

In the San Bernardino County Unified School District (SBCUSD), students are offered in-person support on campus as well as other programs for families in crisis through local partnerships. According to the district, over the past year, the district has been working on a system that will allow SBCUSD to be reimbursed by the state for services that are provided by District staff.