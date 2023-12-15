Last Updated on December 15, 2023 by BVN

Jon Gaede and Robert Attical | BVN Sports

Antonio Gates, the 16-year veteran All-Pro tight end, joined by ex-quarterback Phillips Rivers and several Charger teammates was honored and inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in front of home fans at SoFi Stadium.

A native of Detroit, where he was a multi-sport talent at Central High School, Gates initially accepted an offer to play basketball at Kent State University. He had always thought of himself as a basketball player where he excelled on the court. His basketball team made the NCAA’s prestigious Elite 8 in 2002. He always assumed that the NBA would be his destiny.

In that NBA draft of 2002, the scouts evaluated Gates as a ‘tweener’, too big to be a guard and at 6’4” too short to be a power forward. He was still quite an athlete, so much so that as many as 19 NFL teams expressed interest in having him try out. Perhaps former Falcon All-Pro Tony Gonzalez (Cal) was that mold before him as he played division one basketball like Gates did, also excelling as a 6’5” NFL star.

“My dream had always been to play in the NBA, but I believe destiny brought me to the NFL,” said Gates.

Gates’ career performance

Gates played in San Diego for 14 years and the last two in Los Angeles. He was creative, reliable, consistent and extremely durable by any NFL standards, missing only seven games over sixteen years. Gates caught 955 passes for nearly 12,000 yards and 116 touchdowns in the regular season, including 51 more catches in the playoffs.

Tight end Gates makes one of 955 iconic catches for the Chargers against Denver at Dignity Health Stadium during the 2018 season in Carson. (Photo Robert Atttical BVN)

In the mold of the great former Charger Kellen Winslow, Gates became a dominant player at his position in his modern era. His ability to use his unique size and athleticism to elude a defender, shield his body, elevate and make so many iconic catches for one team over 16 years, is remarkable.

In Sunday’s game at SoFi, the Chargers lost a tough one to rival Denver, 24-7. Most critical, the Chargers lose their star quarterback Justin Herbert to a broken index finger and he will miss the remainder of the season. Backup Easton Stick will take snaps against division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.