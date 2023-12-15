“We’re moving further toward a state that is multiracial and multiethnic,” said Eric McGhee, Policy Director and Senior Fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California. (source: ppic.org)

The journey towards recognizing the diversity within the American tapestry began in 2000 when the U.S. Census allowed individuals to choose more than one race. This groundbreaking decision was influenced by advocates for multiracial people and families who sought acknowledgment of their unique identity, according to Pew Research Center.

Delia Douglas Haight, the president of Multicultural Americans of Southern California, an advocacy organization, notes the crucial role that advocacy played in this policy change.

Multiracial Americans (MASC), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has been at the forefront of promoting intercultural relationships, positive self-identity, and awareness around multiracial and multiethnic issues.

The organization’s efforts extend beyond the Inland Empire, resonating across California and beyond. Through events, seminars, and programs, MASC fosters positive intercultural communication, diversity, and inclusion, recognizing the complex and multifaceted nature of identity.

In an interview with Haight, she shared examples of successful initiatives by MASC that have effectively fostered understanding and unity among diverse populations. Notably, the organization played a pioneering role in changing the 2000 U.S.Census, advocating for the option to check more than one racial identity. This initiative marked a monumental shift, acknowledging the richness and complexity of modern identities.

Multiracial individuals play a pivotal role in promoting multiculturalism, according to Haight. With a history spanning over 25 years, MASC provides a platform for diverse voices and experiences, creating safe spaces for the community to share their unique stories. The organization’s annual events, including the Loving Day celebration, LOMA film festival, and educational seminars, showcase the richness of backgrounds within the community, facilitating cross-cultural learning and dialogue.