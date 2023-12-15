Last Updated on December 15, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The USC Trojans (7-5) accepted a bid to play Louisville (10-3) in the Holiday Bowl, to be played in San Diego on December 27th.

The Trojans had certainly hoped for a return to the PAC 12 championship and perhaps make a run at a national title, but a poor second half against improved conference opponents kept them from that goal. Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams will not play in-order to prepare for the NFL draft.

An improved UCLA Bruins squad (7-5) will play Mountain West Champion Boise State (8-5) in the LA “Gronk” Bowl, to be played at SoFi Stadium on December 16th. The UCLA defense was much improved in 2023 as they kept the Bruins competitive throughout the season. Sadly, their five-star recruit, quarterback Dante Moore has decided to enter the portal and leave the school.

In this last year of the four-team playoff, a significant shuffle at the top occurred last weekend. Michigan (13-0) secured their number one ranking by beating Ohio State 30-24 in the Big 10 Championship. Then, reigning national champion Georgia, lost the SEC championship to nemesis Alabama on Saturday night 27-24, which gave the Crimson Tide their ticket into the national playoffs.

The College Football Playoffs (CFP) final rankings are 1. Michigan, 2. Washington, 3. Texas and 4. Alabama. On New Year’s Day, Michigan will face Alabama at the Rose Bowl, followed by Texas vs. Washington in the Sugar Bowl. The two winners will face each other in the CFP National Championships game in Houston on January 8th.