Last Updated on December 22, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede and Robert Attical | BVN Sports

The UCLA Bruins snapped a nine-year bowl game drought by beating the Broncos of Boise State on Saturday night, in the third annual LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, 35-22.

Initially played in 2021 as the LA-Kimmel Bowl, matching teams from the Mountain West against the 5th pick from the PAC 12, Boise State (8-6) won the Mountain West Championship and earned their birth against the Bruins (8-5) who earned their bid out of the PAC 12.

The name “LA Kimmel Bowl” gave way to the Starco Brand’s LA “Gronk Bowl” this year. So, the LA Bowl, by Gronk was born. The former four-time Super Bowl winner and former NFL All-Pro, Rob Gronkowski sang the national anthem prior to kick-off and embraced his host role with boundless enthusiasm.

UCLA’s Colin Schlee connected on a five-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Habermehl, taking a lead 7-6. Boise State running back George Holani (Bellflower) scored to increase the Bronco lead to 16-7 in the second quarter. Holani would gain an impressive 138 yards on the day.

Wide receiverJ. Michael Sturdivent caught four passes for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins. at SoFi. ( Photo: Robert Attica,l BVN)

Trailing 16-7 in the third quarter, Bruin quarterback Colin Schlee (11 of 16 passing) ran the ball on a 44-yard keeper and nearly scored on the play. Dazed after the hit, Schlee would be replaced by Ethan Garbers. UCLA running back TJ Harden had 105 yards rushing and two scores on the night.

The Bruin offense under Garbers imposed their will over the Broncos in that second half. He completed his first eight passes, including a 40-yard gem to J. Michael Sturdivant in the fourth quarter. Garbers was 9 of 12 passing for 152 yards and three touchdowns to earn Player of the Game honors. Bruin wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant had 142 yards on four catches and a score.