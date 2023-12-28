Last Updated on January 7, 2024 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

In a season of lofty expectations and painful disappointments, the USC Trojans embraced the opportunity to face the 15th ranked Louisville Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego.

The game featured red-shirt sophomore quarterback Miller Moss, (Bishop Alemany HS) starting his first game after playing sparingly in five previous games since 2022. With teammate and Heisman winner Caleb Williams looking on from the sideline, Moss would make an indelible debut.

Louisville’s offense initially marched down the field, scoring in 10 plays 71 yards to lead 7-0. On USC’s next possession, Moss connected with Tahj Washington on a 17-yard pass to tie the game. Moss then hit Washington again for another score on a 29-yard pass in the second quarter to lead 14-7.

USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane catches his second touchdown pass from Miller Moss against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Moss found Ja’Kobi Lane on a 31-yard pass for his fourth touchdown of the first half to extend the lead to 28-14. The second half featured more of the same from the Trojan offense, Moss completed 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards and 6 touchdowns, a Holiday Bowl record.

Notable for Louisville was running back Isaac Guerendo who had 161 yards rushing for three touchdowns on the night.

The Trojans played with greater emotion in San Diego, as the post Caleb Williams era and player rebuild continues. Williams is likely to be chosen as the NFL’s number one draft choice in April. For this Trojan team one win can’t cure all, but certainly indicates positive momentum.USC will enter a new era by joining the Big 10 Conference next year. After playing LSU and Utah in non-conference games, they will face Big 10 Champion Michigan on September 21st in Ann Arbor.