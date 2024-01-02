Last Updated on January 6, 2024 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Michigan faithful outnumbered Alabama fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on New Year’s Day, then outplayed the Crimson Tide in extra time to reach the National Championship final 27-20.

With Rose Parade Grand Marshal Audra McDonald (6 Tony awards) and 96,371 fans in the stadium, the B-2 bomber flew overhead to commence the start of the 110th Rose Bowl game.

Two iconic football programs with two of the most dynamic head coaching personalities in Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh would clash for the 110th edition of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The outcome of this Rose Bowl would be decided by execution and play calling.

The Wolverines earned the College Football Playoff (CFP) number one seed by beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game with an impressive undefeated record of 13-0. Michigan has played 21 Rose Bowl games, most recently in 2007 on the losing end to USC 32-18, but this year under coach Jim Harbaugh held high expectations to make their first CFP final in Houston.

Alabama (11-2) played its first season without number one draft pick Bryce Young, started the season with an uncharacteristic early non-conference loss to Texas, then went undefeated (8-0) in SEC play, including the SEC Championship to earn the fourth seed in Pasadena. Alabama hoped to make the 2024 title game for the seventh time in the ten-year history of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama took the early lead with running back Jace McClellan’s on a 34-yard run, which has been a winning recipe for the Tide, but Michigan’s Blake Corum answered the call with big runs and a touchdown reception to tie the game 7-7. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (Heisman finalist) then hit Tyler Morris for a 38-yard score to lead 14-7 at the four-minute mark of the second quarter.

J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and coach Jim Harbaugh on the victory stage. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Cornerback Josh Wallace tackles Alabama’s Jace McClellan at the Rose Bowl. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Blake Corum fumble recovered by Michigan in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Blake Corum of Michigan chased by Alabama’s Kool Aid McKinstry. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Michigan quarterback McCarthy on a keeper. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on a run at the Rose Bowl. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Michigan falls on this miscue kick at Rose Bowl. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Michigan’s defensive line continued to impose their will over a young Alabama team, getting to Sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe and sacking him five times in that first half. If not contained, Milroe at 6’2” and 230 lbs., is a remarkably agile and dangerous runner with the ability to break off big gains at any time. Milroe drove his team down the field at the beginning of the fourth quarter to go ahead in the game, 17-13.

The remainder of the fourth quarter was marked by miscues from both teams, resulting in changes of possession until Michigan decided to go for a first down fourth and two from their own 33-yard line. At 3:20 to play, McCarthy found Corum wide open on a flat route for a 40-yard yard gain to the Alabama 30, scoring on a short McCarthy to Roman Wilson pass. to tie the game at 20-20.

In the overtime period, Michigan scored quickly on a 17-yard run by Blake Corum. Alabama’s offense suffered from poor snaps, resulting in bad timing all day. The Wolverine defense took advantage of those miscues. On fourth and goal from the three-yard line, Milroe took another low snap which seemed to affect the timing on the designed play, then ran straight into a wall of Wolverine defenders for no gain to end the game 27-20.

Uncharacteristically, Alabama was a combined 3-14 on 3rd and 4th down conversions.

J.J. McCarthy was 17 of 27 for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Offensive Player of the game honors. Tackle Mason Graham (Anaheim-Servite HS) was the Defensive Player of the game, making several key plays to include a key stop on the last one to end it.

An undefeated Michigan football program (14-0) will face the dynamic air attack of the Washington Huskies (14-0) in Houston for the (CFP) National Championship.