Last Updated on January 3, 2024 by BVN

Phyllis Kimber Wilcox

Gas prices appear to be falling just in time for the holidays. Sounds good right? A few extra dollars for essentials. And while gas pricing fluctuates, the overall pattern shows something a bit different.

A press release published in early November 8, by the California governor’s office, stated the unprecedented climb in gas prices, which occurred earlier this year, happened because “from July through September, Big Oil hiked gas prices at the pump, eventually peaking at $6.08 per gallon in California.”

As the chart indicates, this year’s oil and gas prices peaked in the state in the month of September and then began to fall. This happened around the same time Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s lawsuit against large oil companies for ‘hurting the environment’ as well as causing damage to the public health. This followed the appointment in March of a watchdog at the California Energy Commission(CEC) to keep an eye on the state’s gas prices with the ability to create penalties.

With every drop the prices rise higher than before

While the price of gasoline in the state has fallen since the lawsuit was filed, the overall average price of gasoline is still higher than it was at this time last year. According to the Automobile Club of America, the statewide average is $.579 per gallon today compared to $4.349 this time last year. The price of gasoline in the Inland Empire has also shown an increase from last year overall. In Riverside County the current average is $4.534 compared to $4.286 last year and in San Bernardino County the current average is $4.491 compared to $4.275 in 2022.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) the overall pattern shows peaks and fall offs which then climb again, eventually going higher than the last peak before dropping again. Overall the picture is one of overall increasing prices.

Why Higher Gas Prices Matter

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has warned that as gas prices rise, so do reports of gas theft. It also noted that gas thefts typically increase as gas prices rise and so does the practice of drilling holes in the gas tanks of cars to steal fuel.

Many Ways to Steal Gas

The jump in prices has seen a disturbing trend in gasoline thefts. However, even as gas prices have fallen, such thefts continue. Some gas thieves have been seen parking over gas station storage tanks siphoning gas directly from tanks. There are also reports of other thieves stealing gas directly from vehicles parked on the street. On December 10, ABC News reported the search for two suspects in Agoura Hills California who drilled a hole in the gas tank of a work truck, the incident occurred on November 22. On September 22, in San Diego County, a man went into a gas station and when he returned to his car, found thieves had drilled a hole in his gas tank. There are also reports of gas thefts on social media.

We are all familiar with the concept of siphoning gasoline seen in the movies and on television using something to pull gas out of a tank, but those days are over according to the American Automobile Association. So, imagine starting your day, walking out the front door not only to find that the gas from your gas tank has been stolen, but the gas tank itself has a hole in it.

“The old fashioned way that thieves would steal gasoline from a vehicle would be to siphon it out of the gas tank, but newer vehicles have a rollover valve in the gas tank, which prevents the gasoline from going out of the gas tank.” So now, gas thieves drill holes directly into gas tanks which have to be replaced—costing hundreds of dollars. This scene is not only repeating itself all over California but across the nation.

Check Your Car

If your car won’t start, there are some things you can look for which may indicate your gas tank has been tampered with. Look for gas puddles under your car. If you smell gasoline and your car does not start or the gasoline fuel light comes on, or the gas gauge shows diminished fuel, your car may have been tampered with.

For insurance purposes you should call the police and report the theft as well as contact your insurance agent. Depending on your policy, comprehensive insurance may cover the damages. According to Sonia Medina spokesperson for AAA insurance. “For those who have comprehensive coverage the damage would qualify as vandalism.”

How to Avoid Gasoline Theft

There are things experts say you can do to help avoid gasoline theft. Beginning with whenever possible, park in a driveway or assigned enclosed parking area. If you have to park on the street, try to park where there are lots of people or cameras and where it is well lit. You should also try to avoid routine such as parking in the same area everyday. Make sure if you have a locking gasoline cap that it is locked and if you do not have one, you should purchase one. Finally, check your comprehensive insurance policy to make sure that any damage to your vehicle is covered.