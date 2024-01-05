Photographed and Curated by Aryana Noroozi

This year’s Black Voice News (BVN) and IE Voice Year in Photos provides a glimpse into the diverse moments that unfolded across the Inland Empire in 2023. Photographer Aryana Noroozi, a valued member of the Report for America corps and CatchLight Local Fellow who joined our team in 2022, collaborated with community members to capture their stories featured in Black Voice News and the IE Voice. In partnership with CatchLight, the visual narratives from the past year aimed to document and celebrate the resilience of the communities we serve.

In this second annual edition of the BVN and IE Voice Year in Photos report, we’ve continued to build our visual archive with stories encompassing joy, hardship, compassion, leadership, and capture connections within the community. Our narratives showcase a unique range of community members, including those working to make memorial services more accessible for veteran families, local restaurant owners bringing their native cuisines to the IE, individuals navigating modern redlining, and families graciously sharing their experiences about the joy of parenthood. While the social issues depicted in each story are not unique to the Inland Empire, we’re grateful for the opportunity to visually document how they unfold and impact this community, specifically.

As 2024 begins, Black Voice News and IE Voice express appreciation for your ongoing support and feedback. Together, we look forward to growing our visual archive and providing meaningful snapshots of the Inland Empire community.