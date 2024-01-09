Aryana Noroozi

Lisa Matus spoke with her son, Richard Matus Jr., just hours before his death. Richard, a single father, had also just spoken to his daughter as he did every night.

He died on her first day of eighth grade.

Richard Matus Jr., 29, was one of seven people whose deaths were listed as accidental drug overdoses by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office in 2022. He died at Cois M. Byrd Detention Center on Aug. 11, 2022.

At the time of his death, four years into custody, Matus was preparing to represent himself on charges of robbery and attempted murder. He had dismissed his court-appointed attorney, who wanted him to accept a plea deal.