Prince James Story and Gail Fry

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has been at the center of a firestorm of issues since he was sworn into office in 2019.

As COVID-19 swept the nation, a judge had to order Bianco to establish protocols to protect people in custody. The sheriff also refused to enforce a state vaccine mandate for his employees, describing his stance as “the last line of defense from tyrannical government overreach.”

The same year, Bianco defended his membership in the Oath Keepers. In an interview with LAist, he said he didn’t remember joining the group and that people misunderstood the goals of the far-right militia, some of whose members were convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Now, the Sheriff’s Department in the fourth-largest county in California is being investigated by Attorney General Rob Bonta for alleged civil rights violations. Bonta launched the inquiry in February 2023, citing conditions in the jails, among other issues.

“The investigation will seek to determine whether [the department] has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing amid deeply concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, excessive force, and other misconduct,” according to a news release from the California Department of Justice.