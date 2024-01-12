Last Updated on January 12, 2024 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Many thought his frame was too thin at 6’3” 165 lbs. to play quarterback at the highest collegiate level, but San Bernardino’s Jayden Daniels (LSU) filled in at 6’4” 185 lb. and proved them all wrong by winning college football’s most prestigious honor, the Heisman Trophy. Daniels was also honored with the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. The City of San Bernardino will honor its hometown hero with a parade on January 20th from 10 am to 12 noon, starting at Northpark Blvd near Cal State San Bernardino and ending at Cajon High School, his alma mater.

Since 1935, the NCAA has honored the very best college football players in the land at the downtown Athletic Club in New York City. This year’s finalists included three quarterbacks and one wide receiver. Jayden Daniels (LSU), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Marvin Harrison (Ohio State).

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels (L) and teammate Darren Jones (R ) from their senior year at Cajon High School. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Daniel’s had a very impressive prep career at Cajon High School. Competing in CIF’s Southern Section, Citrus Belt League, Jayden filled the local sports columns with lofty statistics and winning seasons for his Cajon Cowboys. Daniel’s was the All-Area Player of the Year in 2018, guiding his team to State CIF runner-up honors.

Daniel’s prep statistics at Cajon are second best all-time in California to Jake Browning with 13,732 total passing yards, 2,828 yards rushing and an incredible 168 touchdowns. He decided to play for Coach Herm Edwards in the PAC 12 at Arizona State, where he played his first two years.

Taking advantage of the college football portal, Daniels transferred to LSU to play in the SEC for coach Brian Kelly. In those two years at LSU, Jayden caught the eyes of the nation, especially in that 2023 season, by having a year most players can only dream of. Daniels led the nation in passing with 4,946 yards and 50 total touchdowns. Ten of those touchdowns and 1,100 of those yards with his feet as Daniels is also the most prolific passer and runner in college football.

Daniels did not play in the Reliaquest Bowl against Wisconsin, as he will continue to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft on April 25th.

On January 20th, the City of San Bernardino will honor Jayden’s extraordinary accomplishments with a parade featuring entertainment, food, and community spirit.