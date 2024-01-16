Ellen Perrault

Macy’s amplifies Black-owned, founded and designed brands and continues commitment to Black community through a round-up and online donation campaign benefitting UNCF

Macy’s honors the achievements and history of Black Americans this winter through a partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund), and a commitment to Black-owned, founded and designed brands.

From January 15th through February 29th, Macy’s will host a special round-up in-stores and online donation campaign benefitting UNCF to provide deserving students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships and critical funds to further and deepen educational pursuits.

As part of this campaign, customers can donate online or round-up in-store purchases, up to $.99, to directly support Macy’s Mission Every One Scholarship Fund. Additionally, Macy’s will feature Black-owned, founded and designed brands by hosting online shopping events and more as part of its commitment to amplify and bolster diverse businesses and suppliers.

Some of the Black-owned, Founded and Designed Brands

“As we continue to build a brighter future with bold representation, the achievements of Black Americans will be showcased this winter across our brands. By working to support and amplify underrepresented suppliers, we aim to provide our customers access to products that meet their evolving needs,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s, Inc. chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer. “Mission Every One, our social purpose platform, guides our actions and decision making as a company. A key tenet of this work is empowering our future leaders. The support and critical funding we, along with our customers and colleagues, have provided to UNCF and other community organizations champion the next generation.”

A history of supporting Black scholars

Since 2021, Macy’s has raised more than $3.3 million for UNCF, benefiting more than 450 HBCU students through academic and emergency aid scholarships that support their degree completion. In its second year, the Macy’s Mission Every One Scholarship Fund provides scholarships for students attending an accredited HBCU. In the 2023-24 school year, Macy’s funding provided more than 140 scholarships. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country.

“As we observe Black History Month, we are extremely grateful for Macy’s steadfast commitment. Macy’s Mission Every One Fund has been instrumental in fueling UNCF’s mission to provide access to quality education for underrepresented students,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “This year, UNCF celebrates its 80th anniversary, an achievement made possible because of outstanding partners like Macy’s. Together, we are making a significant impact in creating brighter futures for our youth.”