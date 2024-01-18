Last Updated on January 18, 2024 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The 2024 American Express will once again host some of the top professional golfers in the world and will be played in the desert in its 65th year at La Quinta, January 18-21.

Formerly known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic dating back to 1960, the American Express will be played over three courses, La Quinta Country Club, Nicklaus Tournament Course and Pete Dye’s Stadium Course. Among the players, 22 of the world’s top 50 are committed to tee-off on Thursday.

The players will compete for an elevated $8 million in prize money. Look for these two young African- American talents in Cameron Champ, three-time tour winner, and 2021 Corn Ferry Tour winner, Joseph Bramlett, to compete.

The field will also include top ranked Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Colin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Wyndham Clark, Joseph Bramlett and Matt Kuchar.

*Search theamexgolf.com for all the details.