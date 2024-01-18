Last Updated on January 18, 2024 by BVN

The 44th Annual MLK Breakfast, titled “From Dream to Action,” was held on January 15, 2024, at Entrepreneur High School in Highland, CA. The event aimed to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and inspire attendees to transform their dreams into tangible actions for positive societal change. Keynote speeches from influential civil rights activists, community leaders, and scholars emphasized the importance of taking concrete steps to address social injustices and promote equality. The event successfully brought together a diverse group of individuals, including faith leaders, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration to create a more just and equitable society.

  • “Amidst a gathering of over 100 attendees,”The dedicated registration team, including Beverly Jones-Wright in pink and white, is joined by the Jews family (Veatrice, Nicole, Austin, and Natalie) as they ensure a smooth and welcoming start to the 44th Annual MLK Breakfast: ‘From Dream to Action’
  • Dina Walker Awaiting to call the next keynote speaker
  • Dr Cherina Betters sets up a selfie.
  • IE Connection Choir and Bishop Kenneth Wells awaiting their next performances
  • Bishop Kenneth Wells, the esteemed leader of the choir, captures a candid moment as he takes a photo by himself, encapsulating the joy and dedication he brings to his role.
  • Dina Walker introduces next keynote speaker. Amidst the gathering as people enjoy the delicious breakfast.
  • Dr. Cherina Betters, Dina Walker, Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers
  • Celebrating unity Lynn Summers, Dolores Curry, Tamara Moore, and Twillea Evans-Carthen. Pose for a selfie.