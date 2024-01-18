Last Updated on January 18, 2024 by BVN

BVN Staff

The 44th Annual MLK Breakfast, titled “From Dream to Action,” was held on January 15, 2024, at Entrepreneur High School in Highland, CA. The event aimed to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and inspire attendees to transform their dreams into tangible actions for positive societal change. Keynote speeches from influential civil rights activists, community leaders, and scholars emphasized the importance of taking concrete steps to address social injustices and promote equality. The event successfully brought together a diverse group of individuals, including faith leaders, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration to create a more just and equitable society.