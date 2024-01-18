Last Updated on January 18, 2024 by BVN

BVN Staff

San Bernardino’s MLK Day parade unfolded in a vibrant display of unity, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Participants, donned in symbolic colors, marched through the streets, embodying the spirit of “pursuing the dream.” The event resonated with poignant speeches, emphasizing the ongoing quest for equality and justice. From community leaders to spirited performers, voices harmonized in a collective commitment to Dr. King’s vision. The parade served as a powerful reminder that, despite progress, the journey towards realizing the dream of a just society continues, igniting a renewed determination within the community to overcome challenges and foster inclusivity.

  • Early in the morning, a speech & performance stage is installed for MLK participants & hosts to have a platform to speak to the city as it moves.
  • (Left) Deedee Goins, Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and Tammy fields.
  • Staff welcome onlookers and set up the barriers for the walkway to begin the parade.
  • Miss Black Awareness Queen Khaleena Graham poses in front of a red classic car in celebration of her award.
  • An active police presence was felt for the duration of the parade, creating a safe space for the people to celebrate and enjoy the day.
  • Venue photographers capture Inland Empire families and friends enjoying one of many booths at today’s parade.