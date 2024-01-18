Last Updated on January 18, 2024 by BVN

BVN Staff

San Bernardino’s MLK Day parade unfolded in a vibrant display of unity, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Participants, donned in symbolic colors, marched through the streets, embodying the spirit of “pursuing the dream.” The event resonated with poignant speeches, emphasizing the ongoing quest for equality and justice. From community leaders to spirited performers, voices harmonized in a collective commitment to Dr. King’s vision. The parade served as a powerful reminder that, despite progress, the journey towards realizing the dream of a just society continues, igniting a renewed determination within the community to overcome challenges and foster inclusivity.