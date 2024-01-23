Last Updated on January 23, 2024 by BVN

Jon Gaede | BVN Sports

Former Cajon High School standout Jayden Daniels leaves for college and returns home to San Bernardino a Heisman Trophy winner. Honored by the city with a parade on Saturday, including a special tribute by his former high school to rename Cajon’s football field Jayden Daniels Stadium.

Cajon High School teammates, family, friends, teachers, coaches and the community came out in the rain to honor their hometown hero. The parade, led by the Cajon marching band and cheer squad, rolled from Cal State San Bernardino to the stage on the athletic field at Cajon High School where the special tribute took place.

The list of presenters included Congressman Pete Aguilar, Assemblymember James Ramos, San Bernardino County Superintendent Ted Alejandre, The San Bernardino City School District, San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, city council members and others.

Cajon High School marching band.

Cajon H.S. Cheer

Spectators enjoying the parad

Regina Daniels, Jayden’s mother

San Bernardino Unified School District Chief of Police Joe Paulino.

Jayden on Parade float.

Parade participants with Jayden banner.

Assemblymember James Ramos presents legislative proclamation.

Congressman Pete Aguilar joins other elected officials in the celebration

Jayden with Cajon H.S. Principal Teenya Bishop.

San Bernardino Schoolboard

Jayden with SB County Schoolboard members.

Jayden receives the key to the City of San Bernardino from Councilman Damon Alexander, Mayor Helen Tran, and Councilmembers Ben Reynoso and Fred Shorett.

upervisor Joe Baca Jr. representing the County of San Bernardino.

Jayden with Cajon H.S. Football coach.

Cajon H.S. Athletic Director Richard Imbriani posing for a picture.

San Manuel tribal representative speaking to the crowd.

Jayden being presented with a Cajon H.S. Varsity jacket.

Cajon High School re-names the stadium “Jayden Daniels Stadium”.

Jayden with NFL player Alexander Mattison.

Jayden at podium speaking to crowd.

Pop Warner youth

As part of the special tribute, Jayden’s former pre-school teacher Petra Salazar related how sweet, genuine and conscientious he was in her class at such a young age, as pictures of a four-year old Jayden appeared on a large screen. Then both embraced on stage in perhaps the most tender moment of the day.

Former San Bernardino High School and current Minnesota Viking running back Alexander Mattison wrote a personal message for the occasion and delivered his words on stage, “You are living your dream, one chapter at a time, but it wasn’t without hard work and dedication to life both on and off the field. To challenge the stereotypes, forgo the destiny written for kids like us and chase the dream whole heartedly.”

Jayden sat upon a golden throne as the accolades continued with a surprise high school letterman’s jacket that he had never owned. This one complete with all his CIF patches and awards as a gift from the school district. As he put on his new varsity jacket, one more surprise took place as a large curtain dropped on the side of the football field to reveal it’s new permanent name “Jayden Daniels Stadium.”



“I am so proud and happy to be from San Bernardino” Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels had a sensational CIF prep career at Cajon High School where he passed for over 14,000 yards, running for 3,600 more including 40 touchdowns, he then chose to play in the PAC 12 at Arizona State University. Recruited by former NFL player and coach Herm Edwards, Daniels started for the Sun Devils in that first season.

After that second season in the desert, Jayden took advantage of the NCAA portal and transferred to powerhouse Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Playing in the SEC, he would face strong traditional programs like Auburn, Florida, Georgia and perennial national champion Alabama.

Playing at LSU for a proven coach like Brian Kelly, Daniels shined against stiffer SEC competition, as the eyes of the nation tuned in to watch the dynamic young quarterback who could beat you with either his arm or legs. In that second year in Baton Rouge, Jayden passed for 3,812 yards, ran for 1,100, scoring 50 total touchdowns. Jayden has completed his college degree in just three years and is prepared to embrace the challenge of the next step, professional football.

Jayden Daniels was voted the unanimous winner of the 86th Heisman Trophy in New York City last month and can now anticipate an early first round call by an NFL team on draft day, Saturday, April 25th at Hart Plaza in Detroit. We will all be watching.