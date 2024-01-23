Mark McKay poses for a portrait in his Riverside mortuary location on November 9, 2023. Located minutes from the Riverside National Cemetery and former March Air Reserve Base, McKay’s Mortuary serves veteran families here. He said his purpose in life was giving back to families so they can afford the funeral costs to honor their loved one.
Last Updated on January 23, 2024 by BVN

Esther Gatica

“A life isn’t significant except for its impact on others.” Mark McKay Sr. lived such a life, a life of service and care for others in partnership with his wife Robin McKay. Together they served countless families through McKay’s Mortuaries, their family- owned business, with locations in Fontana, Riverside, Victorville, and Los Angeles. 

His legacy to consistently deliver compassionate care was  deeply rooted in his mission to never turn a family away seeking to bury a loved one due to a lack of funds, that was particularly true for the families of veterans. 

Recently McKay and his wife Robin  were honored by the Veterans Administration at the Riverside National Cemetery as the only mortuary that serves indigent veterans when they die. 

Before his passing, he was creating a non-profit organization that can further educate veterans and their families in knowing what rights and resources they are entitled to have. His goal wasn’t only to provide affordable costs but to uplift and educate veterans regarding the burial benefits available to them and how to fully utilize those benefits. 

In honor of Veterans Day 2023, Black Voice News photojournalist Aryanna Noroozi had the opportunity to interview McKay and to highlight McKay Mortuaries’ service to veterans in a feature story, Mortuary Owner Mark McKay Gives Back to Veterans.  

Mark McKay Sr  is survived by his wife Robin and their children. His memorial service will be held  at 9:00 am Monday, January 29, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Mortuary, 5835 W Slauson Ave, Culver City, CA 90230.  Mark A. McKay Sr. – Obituary

