Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

With both power and poise, University of Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap simply beat all the professional players in the field on Sunday, to win the 65th edition of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta.

How often does an amateur player win a professional golf tournament? Rarely, only eight times since 1945. Dunlap’s accomplishment comes in only his fourth career start in a professional tournament. At 20-years-old, he is the youngest tournament winner since 1910, first since Phil Mickelson 1991, He also broke the tournament record for a 72-hole low score with an unprecedented -29 under par 259.

Bramlett finished at -13 at The American Express in La Quinta. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN)

As an amateur, Dunlap will not receive the $1.5 million winner’s share of the record $8.4 million purse because he is an amateur. Instead the $1.5 million winner’s share went to second place finisher at (-28) Christiaan Bezuidenhout and the remainder of the prize money is spread among the field.

“I was going to give it everything I had. Whether that was a 75, 65 or 70, I just was going to give it everything I had,” said Dunlap.

Dunlap is no fluke, winning the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills, dominating runner up Neil Shipley on that day 4 and 3, in the 36-hole final. With that accomplishment, he joined Tiger Woods as the only two players to claim both Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur championships.

Cameron Champ on the tee at PGA West as South Korea’s Sung-jae Im looks on. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN)

How did he climb the leaderboard? Dunlap shot an amateur record tying 60 at La Quinta on Saturday with 10 birdies and an eagle to lead Sam Burns by three. Dunlap’s impressive driving average gave him favorable looks with his irons all week, also showing the patience and poise of a veteran tour pro when it counted the most.

Former NBA power forward Paul Millsap playing in the Pro-Am at The American Express, (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN)

Cameron Champ, the former Texas Aggie did not make the cut. The three-time tour winner known for his superior driving ability will need that length at Torrey Pines next week. Joseph Bramlett, 2021 Korn Ferry Tour winner, recovered from a cracked driver on Wednesday to play the weekend, finishing at -13.

On Thursday, January 25, Dunlap announced his intentions to turn pro, stating he will make his professional debut at the AT&T Pro-Am. The AT&T Pro-Am will be held in Pebble Beach, CA, in early February.