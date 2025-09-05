Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers training camp has concluded, rookie draft picks signed and the roster refined to the final 53, as second year coach Jim Harbaugh traveled to Sao Paulo, Brazil to take on AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was part of the NFL’s initiative to export professional football to other continents worldwide.

The first game of the NFL season pitted the Chargers against the Chiefs who have won two of the last three Super Bowls. Behind the arm of elite quarterback Justin Herbert, are veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnson, an improved offensive front line, plus a resilient defense. The Chiefs could not stop the Chargers from scoring.

Justin Herbert connected on 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns to lead his Charger team to victory. He also had 32 yards rushing which was critical in the last possession as Herbert ran for a first down, keeping the ball away from the Chiefs to preserve the win.

“It’s a big, big win, it’s monumental, it will go down in Charger lore!” proclaimed Coach Jim Harbaugh.