Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Former Rancho Cucamonga and Ohio State star, quarterback CJ Stroud, returns to the Southland, as his Houston Texans played the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Stroud was the NFL’s number #2 overall draft pick in 2023, and has three seasons under his belt.

CJ’s greatest national moment came during the 2022 Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, when he threw a phenomenal six touchdown passes for nearly 600 yards, including three to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona). He successfully led his Ohio State Buckeyes over Utah 48-45.

Stroud completed 19 of 27 passes for 188 yards and carried the ball five times for 35 yards against a tough LA Ram squad as his Texans lost to the Rams 14-9. Houston was 10-7 last year, winning their division, then losing in the playoffs to the Baltimore Ravens.

CJ Stroud is an outstanding NFL quarterback and natural leader. Look for his Houston Texans to compete for a divisional title again this year and go further in the playoffs.