USC's Ja'Kobi Lane makes a phenomenal one handed touchdown catch of a 15 yard pass from quarterback Jayden Maiava. (Photo: Robert Attical BVN)

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The Trojans (2-0) displayed the full array of their offense against visiting Georgia Southern, winning by a 39 point margin at the Coliseum on Saturday. USC posted lofty numbers, scoring at will, on nearly every possession.

 Former USC coach Clay Helton faced a landslide of Trojan touchdowns from the first quarter on. Trojan running backs scored six times, as the offense gained a lofty 755 total yards. USC’s Makai Lemon scored two touchdown catches of 62 and 74 yards in the first quarter alone. Waymond Jordan led the running backs with 167 yards and a score. USC led 31-13 at half.

Jayden Maiava, first Polynesian to start at quarterback for USC, threw for 412 yards in the air and four touchdowns on the day. His favorite target was Trojan wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane who had three catches for 91 yards, including a spectacular one handed grab in the endzone during the first quarter. Backup quarterback Husan Longstreet (Corona Centennial) was 4 of 6 in the fourth quarter. Trojans travel to Indiana to face Purdue on Saturday.

While on assignment for GamePro Magazine in 1996, Jon Gaede met former Black Voice Sports Editor, Leland Stein at a Los Angeles Lakers’ game. They formed a working relationship which has endured for 24 years. In addition to African safaris, theater productions, Footsteps to Freedom Tours with Black Voice News Publisher Emeritus Cheryl Brown, concerts and portraits, Jon’s true passion comes from shooting action sports images. Jon has covered a variety of prep, collegiate and professional sports from track & field to boxing, including six Olympic Games.