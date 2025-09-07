Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The Trojans (2-0) displayed the full array of their offense against visiting Georgia Southern, winning by a 39 point margin at the Coliseum on Saturday. USC posted lofty numbers, scoring at will, on nearly every possession.

Former USC coach Clay Helton faced a landslide of Trojan touchdowns from the first quarter on. Trojan running backs scored six times, as the offense gained a lofty 755 total yards. USC’s Makai Lemon scored two touchdown catches of 62 and 74 yards in the first quarter alone. Waymond Jordan led the running backs with 167 yards and a score. USC led 31-13 at half.

Jayden Maiava, first Polynesian to start at quarterback for USC, threw for 412 yards in the air and four touchdowns on the day. His favorite target was Trojan wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane who had three catches for 91 yards, including a spectacular one handed grab in the endzone during the first quarter. Backup quarterback Husan Longstreet (Corona Centennial) was 4 of 6 in the fourth quarter. Trojans travel to Indiana to face Purdue on Saturday.