Alyssah Hall

Michael L. McClellan, Ed.D., is the first African American to hold the position of Associate Superintendent of Instruction and Institutional Effectiveness at Chaffey College in its 142 year history.

McClellan was an adjunct faculty member and counselor at Chaffey in the early 2000s but left the school for a tenured faculty professor position at Pasadena City College (PCC), which he held for 17 years. His tenure at Chaffey started in 2018, when he served as Dean of Instruction and Student Services. Over a six year period, he supervised instructional support, counseling, guided pathways, kinesiology, nutrition and athletics.

“I showed a lot of leadership ability, and I was known as the someone who could come in and really revitalize an area, transform an area, and I was given a different assignment every new calendar year with a different title,” McClellan said.

“It was a result of areas that needed stronger leadership, or they needed someone who could transform those areas…the joke on campus was I was the ‘Dean of Everything,’” McClellan continued.

McClellan became Chaffey’s Interim Associate Superintendent of Instruction Institutional Effectiveness in 2024, and received the position permanently this year. In this position, McClellan is the chief instructional officer of the district, making him responsible for educational policy and all of Chaffey’s academic programs and related services. He is responsible for the advancement of student success, learning budget development, curriculum development and anything under the category of instruction.

Before he was born, his grandparents and their 13 children moved to Fontana, California, from Texas in the late ‘50s for better opportunities. McClellan’s grandmother was a central force in the family and the reason for their move. This move is one McClellan is proud of, as it opened up higher education opportunities for the family. Two of McClellan’s uncles attended Chaffey College dating back to 1961.

“I’m thanking my grandmother every single day, because had she not brought her family out here, maybe this opportunity wouldn’t have come my way,” McClellan shared.

McClellan grew up in Fontana with hardworking parents, and although there wasn’t much Black representation at the time, he felt it was a great place to grow up within his family unit and in his schooling. After high school, McClellan received a full-ride scholarship to the University of Oregon to play football. He considers athletics to be a vehicle to his success. He credits his coaches in high school and college for caring about him holistically, not just as an athlete but also placing importance on his education and future career.

Because of the support he had in his career from his coaches, he was influenced to give back to athletes and show them that they are more than their athletic prowess. McClellan did just that in his time at PCC where he started programs like the Stan Gray Academic Athletic Zone, a comprehensive learning assistance center that aids over 750 PCC Student-Athletes annually.

In college, McClellan wanted to get an undergraduate degree and eventually play professional football, but unfortunately he got injured his senior year and lost the opportunities he had to play in the NFL. Although he was upset about not being able to achieve his goal, his old high school football coach and mentor Dick Bruich reached out to him with good news. Bruich had put together a plan for McClellan to go back to school and get his masters degree without having to take out any student loans. McClellan noted that financing a college education is something all students try to navigate, especially students of color.

“That’s a big thing for me, is helping students understand that there’s scholarships out there, there’s ways, there’s tuition reimbursement programs, if you work for the county, or if you work for Starbucks,” McClellan said.

“I’m trying to get the word out there to families that sometimes you don’t have to just take loans. Sometimes there’s other ways that you can go about paying for your education,” McClellan continued.

His main goal in his position at Chaffey is to create a culture of aggregated excellence where everything works together. He believes that aggregated excellence leads to positive student outcomes. McClellan said at Chaffey they are always collaborating and talking through how certain aspects impact instruction or student services.

McClellan is also grateful to work under Dr. Henry Shannon, who has served as the president of Chaffey College for 18 years. He feels that Shannon’s wisdom and experience makes him an inspirational leader who has been a supportive mentor to him.

“I get to work with this outstanding leader every single day, that’s made a difference in my performance as well. Having an African American president who understands what I’m going through as a leader, but yet he holds me accountable. I love that. He pushes me very hard to not rest on my laurels,” shared McClellan..

McClellan said he is known for being transparent and approachable and considers himself a servant-leader. He ensures that everyone is taken care of, not only in their performance, but in relation to their wellness levels as well. He believes that holistically caring for everyone creates a culture on campus where the community cares about one another and that it trickles down to the students.

“I’m honored to be in this role. I take it very seriously. I bring my best to work every day,” assured McClellan..

“We accept everyone and we embrace everyone. The amount of support that students have on this campus at Chaffey College is unbelievable,” McClellan confirmed.

This article is part of the 2025 Black Voice News Series: Black Leaders in Higher Education in So Cal’s Inland Empire. This series is produced in partnership with the Black Voice Foundation.