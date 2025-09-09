Overview: The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington have announced the launch of a new West Coast Health Alliance in response to changes at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and restricted vaccine mandates. The alliance aims to provide a unified regional response to the Trump administration’s reconstruction of the agency and will coordinate health guidelines regarding immunization recommendations by respected national medical organizations.

Breanna Reeves

As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention face drastic changes with the resignation of three senior officials and restricted vaccine mandates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson announced the launch of a new West Coast Health Alliance.



With U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. restructuring the CDC, states like Florida are taking steps to eliminate vaccine mandates for school-aged children despite the nation experiencing one of the highest measles outbreaks since measles were declared eliminated in 2000.

In response to CDC changes, the new West Coast Health Alliance represents a “unified regional response” to the Trump administration’s reconstruction of the agency.

“President Trump’s mass firing of CDC doctors and scientists — and his blatant politicization of the agency — is a direct assault on the health and safety of the American people,” Newsom said in a statement. “The CDC has become a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science, ideology that will lead to severe health consequences. California, Oregon, and Washington will not allow the people of our states to be put at risk.”

According to the announcement, the Alliance will begin to coordinate health guidelines regarding immunization recommendations by “respected national medical organizations.”

“The dismantling of public health and dismissal of experienced and respected health leaders and advisors, along with the lack of using science, data, and evidence to improve our nation’s health are placing lives at risk,” stated Dr. Erica Pan, director and state public health officer for the California Department of Public Health. “California stands together with our public health and medical professional colleagues to uphold integrity and support our mission to protect the health of our communities.”

As RFK Jr. continues to make changes to the agency, including the attempt to dismiss CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez and replace her with acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill, Democratic leaders across the country are forging their own health strategies and plans that align with their own state laws and residents.