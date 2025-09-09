Overview: Flex Different Studio and Juice Bar, founded by Quinshae White, recently hosted Zen & Juice: R&B Edition, a wellness event that combined movement, music, and mindfulness. White, who has a background in social work and psychology, sees wellness as a path to community and growth, particularly for Black women seeking space to belong. The event was a reflection of her vision to unite a studio and juice bar under one roof, alongside a family resource center, a reflection of her roots in social work and psychology.

Aryana Noroozi

Yoga mats stretched across the floor as relaxing R&B records pulsed through the speakers, setting the tone for Zen & Juice: R&B Edition, a wellness event where movement met music and mindfulness. At the center was Quinshae White, founder of Flex Different Studio and Juice Bar, who expanded her business beyond fitness. With a background in social work and psychology, she sees wellness as a path to community and growth, particularly for Black women seeking space to belong.

“We are tailored to just group fitness, and its power and community. I realized in my own personal journey that [by] working out with other people, I work harder,” White said. “I realized that in the IE, there’s a need for fitness studios that just do group fitness – and a variety of it, and that’s what we’re bringing.”

Community, White said, is at the core of her work – from her academic background to the collaborative approach she uses to not only scale her own business, but expand alongside others.

“Community is very important. Without community, we can’t get far. We need a community to raise children …and a business,” she said. “In Black culture, we need to be better at pulling together. That’s why we have vendors here… I’m about bringing everybody along [on] the journey, it’s important. The center of our business is the community.”

White’s vision goes beyond fitness. White recently secured a location and is working to fund the space through events and pop-ups, like Zen and Juice. She hopes to unite a studio and juice bar under one roof, alongside a family resource center, a reflection of her roots in social work and psychology.

“You’ve got to make the space — it’s not something that’s given to you…That’s the importance of our business: we’re making space for Black women to do what is needed in the health industry,” White said. “The more we pull others up, it helps us all lift up together.”



She shared how her mom served as her first example of this as she worked in social services and always served others. White’s own experience studying psychology and earning a master’s degree in social work also reinforces her emphasis on community and service.

That commitment also shapes how she approaches fitness.

“Fitness doesn’t have to be boring, it doesn’t have to be plain,” White said. “With Zen & Juice, the R&B edition… We’re showing that wellness can be fun and accessible. Even small movements matter – stretching, moving your body – every little bit counts.”

White’s story is part of Black Voice News’ Black Business Series, highlighting local entrepreneurs whose work strengthens both community and culture. The following images capture the energy of Zen & Juice and the community White has cultivated around fitness and wellness.

This article is part of the 2025 Black Voice News Series, Good Black Jobs: Advancing Meaningful Work and Wealth in the Inland Empire. This reporting initiative is funded through a grant provided by Thrive Inland SoCal Catalyst Fund in partnership with the Inland Empire Community Foundation.