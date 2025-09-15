Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

On Monday morning, UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond announced that Head Football Coach DeShaun Foster was dismissed after three games. The popular Foster, leaves after only two years at the helm of his alma mater, a dream job that he had cherished.

Foster was one of the most accomplished running backs in Bruin history, gaining over 3,000 yards, scoring 44 touchdowns including a 300 yard, single game rushing performance in 2001 and All-American honors. The Tustin High School grad played six years in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers, highlighted by a 33 yard touchdown run in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

“To Bruin Nation, while this chapter ends differently than I envisioned, UCLA Football has a bright future ahead. This program with its rich tradition will return to prominence.” DeShaun Foster

DeShaun Foster has 11 years of collegiate coaching experience, including his stint as UCLA running backs’ coach from 2017-23, then hired as head coach in 2024. An extremely approachable and popular players’ coach, Foster appeared to be that special combination of experience, innovation and football intellect that UCLA had long anticipated.

Always a class act, Foster saved his highest praise for his student athletes and assistant coaches for their dedication, timeless work, professionalism and character. In the end, the Bruins struggle to make the transition to the new Big 10 Conference, as former PAC 12 schools face stronger competition. The recruiting challenges of the current NIL era are ongoing as top athletes seek the best programs that can propel them to the next level.

Coach Tim Skipper has been tapped to coach the team the remainder of the season, he will be tested right away as the Bruins travel to Northwestern, then come home to face the nation’s number two team, the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 4th in Pasadena.