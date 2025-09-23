Overview: The article discusses the impact of President Donald Trump’s actions impacting Black women in America. It highlights the fact that Black women are the most educated demographic in the country, yet they face significant economic disadvantages, including high unemployment rates and lower income levels compared to their white counterparts. The author argues that Trump’s policies and actions have disproportionately affected Black women, and that his lack of respect for Black women is evident in his public insults and disparaging comments. Despite these challenges, Black women continue to serve as the moral compass of the country and will play a crucial role in moving the nation forward.

S.E. Williams

In recent days, months and years, President Donald J. Trump has provided clear evidence of his animosity and lack of respect for Black women. Whether insulting our intelligence, dismissing our capability, disparaging our leadership, belittling our accomplishments; or insulting our looks, he never misses an opportunity to disparage us.

The list of Black women in the public eye who have personally drawn the president’s ire include: Yamiche Alcindor, NBC News correspondent; Karen Bass, Mayor, Los Angeles, CA; Muriel Browser, Mayor, Washington, D.C.; Lisa Cook, Federal Reserve governor; Jasmine Crockett, U.S. Congressional Representative; Kamala Harris, 1st woman and 1st Black/Asian woman to serve as VP of U.S.; Carla Hayden 1st Black woman Librarian of Congress; Marilyn Mosby, former Baltimore State’s Attorney; Abby Phillip, CNN News anchor; Angella Reid, 1st woman and 1st Black woman White House Chief Usher; April Ryan, White House Correspondent for The Grioreporter; Maxine Waters, U.S. Congressional Representative; and Gwynne Wilcox, 1st Black woman to serve on the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This list is not meant to be all inclusive.

When the president is not disparaging Black women directly, he is taking aggressive, federal actions that are tearing at the fiber of America in general, with the worst impacts affecting Blacks and other BIPOC communities. Within the Black community it therefore stands to reason that some of the most harmful changes impacting health and economic viability are disproportionately impacting Black women.

According to the Journal of Blacks in Higher Education, nearly 25% of most Black households are primarily supported by Black women without a spouse. It is not a far leap to recognize unmarried families are at a significant economic disadvantage compared to families with two household incomes who comparatively speaking, not only enjoy higher levels of income but home ownership as well, while also having the security of health care. Meanwhile, Black children are the most likely group to live in a household experiencing economic hardships.

The overall unemployment rate for the nation dropped to 4.1% in June, while Black unemployment rose according to a CNN report, its highest level since January 2022.

There’s little question President Donald Trump’s erratic approach to tariffs coupled with his aggressive attacks on DEIA, and the impact of actions by DOGE to streamline the federal workforce combined, are having a serious impact on employment for all demographics. However, it is an historical truth that when the nation’s economy begins to slow down, Black folks are the first to experience the stall.

“Black women continue to leave an indelible mark across all aspects of society from activism, and politics, to literature, entertainment, and sports. When we take up space, magic happens — and when we speak, people pay attention.While the world does not always support Black women the way it should, we show up and show out, consistently rising above any negativity and vitriol that may come our way. We run for office, we innovate, we shake things up, we soar, and we advocate on behalf of our culture and community.” Macy L. Freeman

In addition, the DOGE team and Trump appointed department heads have taken a hatchet and reduced employees in various federal agencies. As the president’s minions worked his will, they had to be aware of the impact it would have on Black communities, especially Black women, who made up about 12% of the federal workforce. Using 2021 data from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, this is almost double their participation rate in the civilian work force.

Unemployment among Blacks is up 1.4% from last year, and up from 7.2% the previous month according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, Black women have experienced a dramatic increase in unemployment. Compared to last year, unemployment among this group jumped from 5.5% in June, to 6.7% in July, to 7.5% in August, reflecting a sharp increase in unemployment for Black women.

We have all witnessed Trump’s unrelenting vengeance and retaliation against those he perceives as against him. Reflecting on this truth in relation to Black women, let’s consider the facts.

In the last election, Black women voted against Donald J. Trump by 92%—a greater percentage than any other demographic in the nation. Although results show women were more likely than men to support former Vice President Kamala Harris–this included– every race, ethnicity, age, and education group–there were some distinct differences. Specifically, “non-college-educated white women and white evangelical women stayed true to Trump.Obviously, It did not matter to them that Trump was a convicted felon many times over.

As unemployment climbs, Blacks, especially Black women, will fall further and further behind their white counterparts by nearly every measure whether its income, health, wealth, saving and homeownership.

Yet, data shows Black women are the most educated demographic in America.

A 2014 study revealed Black women are the most educated demographic in the nation in relation to other groups. Reports indicate Black women are also beginning to outpace others as it relates to earning degrees. For example, we make up only 12.7% of the nation’s female population but account for more than 50% of the number of Black people who earn postsecondary degrees and percentage wise, they outpace all other females groups in this area as well.

Despite these accomplishments, negative stereotypes of Black women are deeply rooted in the psyche of America and reinforced daily through racist actions that are either overt, passive aggressive, or manifest as microaggressions. And yet, it is the Black women of this country who continue to serve as its moral compass and will certainly play a pivotal role in moving this nation away from the precipice of moral and social decay.

The idiom, “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world,” is prescient. Whether racists know it or not; acknowledge it or not; believe it or not; embrace it or not, Black women are the mothers of humanity. We’ve carried life through difficult days, months, years, decades, centuries and longer. The mitochondrial Eve–the mother of all humanity– lived in Africa nearly 200,000 years ago. It was her progeny that went forth and populated the world. It is for this reason we embrace the wisdom of our ancestors who taught that no matter how difficult the way, we must persevere as “this too shall pass.”

Of course this is just my opinion. I’m keeping it real.