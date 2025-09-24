Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) needed a late fourth quarter touchdown by veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and a game winning field goal by Cameron Dicker to preserve their third consecutive victory over a division opponent this year.

Quarterback Justin Herbert found a streaking Keenan Allen in the left corner of the end zone, connecting with him on a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 20-20 with 2:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a quick exchange, the Chargers drove into Bronco territory, setting Cameron Dicker up for a 43-yard field goal to preserve the victory.

“Herbert is a QB who can escape and make any play possible,” said Keenan Allen.

Charger Safety Derwin James Jr. sacks Denver quarterback Bo Nix for a loss on this play. (Photo: Robert Attical, BVN)

In that second quarter, veteran Charger running back Najee Harris went down with a lower leg injury and did not return. The Harris injury is serious, requiring season-ending surgery. Then Denver quarterback threw a 52 yard pass to Courtland Sutton before the half, to close the gap 10-7 at the half. Denver scored the next 10 points of the third quarter to lead 17-10.

Down 20-13 in the fourth, Justin Herbert marched the Charger offense down the field, connecting with Keenan Allen to tie the game at 20-20. Herbert was 28 of 47 for 300 yards on the day, becoming the youngest NFL quarterback with 2,000 completions. The Charger defense forced the Broncos to punt, giving Herbert an opportunity to put Cameron Dicker in position for the game winning 43 yard field goal.

“We had a great plan and knew how important this game was for us, the guys were dialed in, focused, and we executed today,” said Coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers were better on third down conversions, keeping the ball away from the defense, while working on offensive consistency. Qwentin Johnson had six receptions for 90 yards, while veteran Keenan Allen caught seven for 65 yards and the game tying touchdown. Oronde Gadsden had five and Ladd McKonkey had four. Running back Omarion Hampton had 70 yards on 19 carries and a TD.

The Chargers will travel to take on the NFC East New York Giants (0-3) next week.