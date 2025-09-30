Overview: President Donald Trump and U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made unproven claims linking the use of Tylenol (acetaminophen) and autism spectrum disorder. Studies have not proven any causal relationship between acetaminophen use and autism. Health officials and organizations have called the claims unfounded and urged families to consult with their healthcare providers before making any decisions about medication use.

Breanna Reeves

In a joint press conference, President Donald Trump and U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made unproven claims that linked the use of Tylenol (acetaminophen) and autism spectrum disorder.

During the announcement, Trump falsely claimed, “Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.”



Studies have not proven this to be true. According to Yale School of Public Health Associate Professor Dr. Zeyan Liew, who has spent years investigating factors that contribute to neurodevelopmental disorders, there is no proven causal relationship between acetaminophen use and autism.

Executive Director Beth Burt from the Autism Society Inland Empire, a nonprofit organization based in Corona, shared that the language used during the press conference was concerning.

“We are deeply troubled by the language used during the press conference, which portrayed Autism as a ‘horrible, horrible crisis’ that is ‘destroying families.’ Such rhetoric perpetuates harmful stereotypes and undermines the lived experiences of those in the Autism community,” Burt stated in an email.

Autism is a neurological and developmental condition that affects how people interact with others, communicate, and learn. There is no known cause of autism, and studies have shown that the condition develops from a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Trump and RFK Jr. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will work on developing a potential treatment for speech-related deficits associated with autism, and characterized Tylenol as “not good.”



In a letter, the FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin A. Makary encouraged physicians to “consider minimizing the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy for routine low-grade fevers,” but noted that no causal relationship has been established between acetaminophen and autism.

Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, MD, MBA, FACOG, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, called the HHS announcement “highly unsettling” in a press statement.

“Today’s announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children,” Dr. Fleischman stated.

“Acetaminophen is one of the few options available to pregnant patients to treat pain and fever, which can be harmful to pregnant people when left untreated. Maternal fever, headaches as an early sign of preeclampsia, and pain are all managed with the therapeutic use of acetaminophen, making acetaminophen essential to the people who need it,” he continued.

As part of the administration’s plan to address the use of acetaminophen, the FDA issued a physician notice and began the process to initiate a label change for acetaminophen (Tylenol and similar products).

Kenvue, the company that produces Tylenol, shared a statement with Black Voice News via email, addressing the president’s comments about the safety of taking Tylenol while pregnant.

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned about the health risks and confusion this poses for expecting mothers and parents,” the statement read. “The facts are that over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.”

Health officials from the California Department of Public Health, the Office of the Surgeon General and Department of Developmental Services also issued a joint statement addressing the unfounded claims.

“Americans deserve clear medical guidance that is the result of a rigorous scientific process. We urge everyone to seek out credible medical guidance to inform their health care choices and to have conversations with their licensed health care providers,” the statement read. “The California Department of Public Health will continue to work with partners in health care and science to share guidance that people can trust.”

The Autism Society Inland Empire encourages families to consult with their healthcare providers before making any decisions about medication use and to focus on early developmental screening, inclusive education, and lifelong support services.



Organizations such as The Autism Society Inland Empire, Autism Speaks and the California Autism Foundation offer educational resources and support for families.