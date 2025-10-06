Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Former Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels from Cajon High School in San Bernardino, returned to the southland as a professional for the first time in his career. Daniels and Charger quarterback Justin Herbert initially faced each other in college, during their PAC 12 days for Oregon and Arizona State.

Both players earned the NFL “Offensive Rookie of the Year” award their first seasons and are certainly considered among the elite quarterbacks in the league. Herbert holds several Charger franchise records to include single season marks of 5,000 yards passing and 38 touchdowns in 2021, also passing for the most yards in his first 5 seasons in NFL history. Herbert has led this current Charger team to the top of the AFC West.

IE fans make the journey to SoFi Stadium to celebrate Jayden Daniel’s return to the southland against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN)

Daniels 2024 rookie season separated him from all other quarterbacks of the past, as he led his team to a (12-5) record, the most wins in 33 years for the franchise. Daniels became the first NFL quarterback to surpass 4,000 through the air, plus 1,000 rushing over his first 20 games. The Commanders reached the NFC Championship game last season, only to lose to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter.

“It means a lot. I’ve dreamt of moments like this to be able to play in front of my family and hometown, ” said Daniels

Jayden Daniels addresses the media after the Commanders defeated the Chargers 27-10. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN)

Dozens of San Bernardino fans and former teammates made the journey to SoFi Stadium to see Daniels play against the Chargers last Sunday afternoon. The Chargers took the kickoff then marched down the field, including a 41 yard keeper by Justin Herbert and a touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey to take an early lead.

After leading 10-0 after the first quarter, it was all Commanders after that as they scored the next 27 points of the football game. Daniels, who missed the previous two games with a knee sprain, showed no signs of the injury, throwing and running at will. Commanders running back Jakory Crosby-Merrit was impressive with 111 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

“I feel great, everybody can stop talking about my knee brace,” said Daniels

The Chargers could not overcome their mistakes as they had several Herbert completions reversed by penalties to nullify those plays. Just before the half, McConkey ran back a punt to score an impressive 57 yard touchdown to put the Chargers back in it, only to be taken away by another untimely penalty. The Chargers may get their All-Pro linebacker Kalil Mack back on defense next week.

“Yes, this is fixable, explained Coach Jim Harbaugh. Our focus, alignment and technique is in our character and DNA”