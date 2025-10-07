Overview: Congressman Pete Aguilar visited the Akoma Unity Center to speak to members of the Golden Ages Club about the potential impacts of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” on healthcare and social security. Aguilar explained that the bill could result in a $500 billion cut to Medicare and the expiration of premium tax credits from the Affordable Care Act, which would increase healthcare costs for Inland Empire families by an average of $2,100 a year. Aguilar urged seniors to make their voices heard by voting and speaking out on issues they care about.

Alyssah Hall

Congressman Pete Aguilar visited the Akoma Unity Center (AUC) in San Bernardino in San Bernardino to speak to members of the Golden Ages Club for a listening session for seniors. AUC’s Co-Creator and Director Kimberly Calvin and Aguilar discussed the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and finished with a Q&A with Aguilar answering concerns and comments from those in attendance.

Co- creator and director of the Akoma Unity Center, Kimberly Calvin, introduces guest speaker Congressman Pete Aguilar on Sept. 23, 2025. (Alyssah Hall for Black Voice News.)

AUC is a non-profit organization devoted to the progress of Black youth, families, and communities. The Golden Ages Club was created under AUC in February 2024 to help seniors stay “active, connected, and celebrated” in their local communities.

Under the second era of the Trump administration there are many threats to cut back or remove necessities such as affordable health care and social security, affecting all people, especially aging adults. Aguilar began his speech by talking about the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” passed by the Trump administration in July.

Congressman Pete Aguilar responds to the Q&A portion of the senior listening session at the Akoma Learning Center in San Bernardino on Sept. 23, 2025. (Alyssah Hall for Black Voice News.)

“They don’t want to extend the premium tax credits from Obamacare, from the Affordable Care Act. Those are going to end on December 31. People are already getting notices in the mail saying your rates could go up. For Inland Empire families, just here in our district, the expiration of these premium subsidies is, on average, $2,100 a year,” Aguilar continued.

Aguilar shared that this bill will also affect the future of Medicare, stating that the government hasn’t said what they’re going to cut out of Medicare, but that it would trigger a $500 billion cut out from Medicare. Aguilar said that the Trump administration’s objective is to extend tax cuts to the wealthiest people and corporations in the U.S. so that they can pay lower taxes.

Aguilar spoke about gas, groceries, housing and healthcare being the four biggest cost drivers that San Bernardino families face and how the Democratic agenda is fighting to fix health care, lower costs, and get rid of the “disastrous” cuts. Aguilar also shared that he is a strong yes on Proposition 50 and helped redraw the state of California for it. Prop. 50 authorizes temporary changes to congressional district maps, a response to Texas’s partisan redistricting due to President Trump encouraging the redrawing of the state’s congressional maps to allow for more Republican House seats.

Congressman Pete Aguilar informs Golden Ages Club members and other community members in attendance about the realities of health care under the Trump administration, on Sept. 23, 2025. (Alyssah Hall for Black Voice News.)

One of the final questions asked at the Q & A event was “how can we help you?”

“We all have to show up. We have to vote. We have to make our voices heard, whether it’s on Donald Trump or whether it’s on a policy that you care about in the city of San Bernardino…Make your voices heard, get your friends and your neighbors to exercise the right to vote. All those things. Help me personally. Help my heart. Help me keep going,” Aguilar answered.