Overview: As wildfires become more frequent and severe in California, residents are left to rely on their own preparedness and evacuation plans. Despite significant investment in wildfire readiness, the state still faces the reality that survival often depends on how quickly families can act. Residents are urged to create defensible space around their homes, harden structures against embers, and plan for the possibility of evacuation under short notice. Sustained public investment is necessary to support individual vigilance and ensure that all residents have the resources and support they need to stay safe.

Aryana Noroozi

Danielle Mackey, 69, recalled how the Line Fire began just above her community of Highland, California a year ago, and spread into the San Bernardino Mountains, scorching 44,000 acres and injuring six firefighters. Mackey watched as the flames blazed the mountain tops visible from her home.

The Line Fire, which contributed to over 1 million burned acres in the state in 2024, was declared a State of Emergency in San Bernardino County by Gov. Gavin Newsom, which authorized the use of a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Mackey remembered watching the fire as it spread via the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) live maps.



“I saw that it had come over the hill, over the mountain, near the [CA State Route] 330,” Mackey said. “I knew that it was getting close to my house. That’s when I left work. I said, ‘I gotta go. This is close.’”

Danielle Mackey, 69, poses for a portrait in front of the willow tree in her yard, that she hoses down during fires, in Highland, California on September 19, 2025. Mackey has experienced several fires and recalls when she faced a mandatory evacuation during the Slide Fire in 2007. “I was panicked, and I was thinking, ‘Okay, we get everything in the car, and then what do we do?’Mackey said, explaining the evacuation process in which traffic began to bottle neck. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

When Mackey arrived home she began hosing down the trees in her front yard and made sure she had her essentials gathered in case an evacuation order was issued. The blaze eventually shifted erratically, heading northeast towards Big Bear Valley, fueled by strong winds, heat and dry terrain.

Living in the mountain base community of Highland for over three decades, Mackey is no stranger to the threat of wildfire. She described living through the Slide Fire in October 2007 when she was placed under mandatory evacuation.



“That [evacuation] came like, ‘get out now.’ I remember the sheriffs coming down the street with a bull horn and asking us to evacuate,” she explained. “And we just grabbed everything that we could, and everybody was descending down the street.”

As everyone scrambled to leave on the main road from the neighborhood —Base Line Street. When the bottle neck of traffic occurred, Mackey recalled, “I remember we literally had nowhere to go,” she said.

Mackey described the panic she felt as she reassured her children that they would evacuate by foot, if needed.

That night, Mackey and her children slept in the car – after the panic of gathering their most essential belongings and making it safely out, she recollects how, beyond gathering irreplaceable items and fleeing danger as her first priority, she had not made plans regarding a place for her family to sleep.

A video of the Line Fire, in close proximity to Mackey’s home in Highland in September 2024. (Courtesy: Danielle Mackey)

Today, Mackey says she feels a stark contrast between the 2007 Slide Fire and 2024 Line Fire, when it comes to receiving information — in part because the county’s emergency alert system’s technology is now available.



“It came over the emergency Broadcasting System. It was a completely different thing than the sheriff’s going up and down the street, hollering, on the megaphones telling us to get out,” Mackey said. She went on to describe the Line Fire response as “completely stepped up.” She explained one of the major differences was widespread available information about where to evacuate to if necessary.

With California’s increasingly hot climate and unpredictable fires, millions of California residents like Mackey still remain unprepared when such devastation occurs.

And as residents brace for the frequency of wildfires, wildfire preparedness and evacuation plans are more essential now, than ever.

Preparedness in Practice

According to state officials – and residents familiar with evacuation – wildfire preparation begins long before the smoke is visible. In Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, residents are urged, and in some high-risk areas, required, to create defensible space around their homes, harden structures against embers, and plan for the possibility of evacuation under short notice.

These recommendations begin with the home itself. Cal Fire and county fire agencies stress the importance of home hardening – updating materials of a home to better withstand fire. This includes replacing wood-shake roofs with fire-resistant materials such as tile, metal, or class A shingles, as well as screening attic and foundation vents to block embers and keeping gutters free of dry leaves. Other components of a home including decks, fences, and siding built from combustible materials are also considered high risk.

Surrounding vegetation becomes the next line of defense. In April, the City of Riverside passed an ordinance requiring 100 feet of defensible space around homes in very high fire hazard zones, while San Bernardino enforces similar clearance through a hazard abatement program. By definition, defensible space is the buffer between a home and the surrounding area.



According to Cal Fire, adequate defensible space acts as a barrier to slow or halt the progress of fire that would otherwise engulf a property. Both counties implement zones: the first five feet closest to a structure, often called “Zone Zero,” should be completely clear of combustible items such as outdoor furniture, woodpiles or mulch. Cal Fire recommends keeping garbage and recycling bins out of Zone Zero and removing all dead and dying plants, weeds, and debris from the roof, gutter, deck, porch, stairways, and under any parts of the home.

“Zone One” makes up the next thirty feet, and here it is recommended to remove dead plants and make space between trees and shrubs to create buffer space and decrease potential fuel for fire. In “Zone Two” the goal is also to reduce potential fuel within 100 feet or the property line by creating open space and continuing to remove dead vegetation.

Preparedness also extends to what happens as evacuation orders arrive, but starts far before. Officials urge residents to pack “go bags” with food, water, medication, and important documents, and to know at least two ways out of their neighborhood. San Bernardino County’s Ready Set Go Wildfire Action plan and Riverside County’s emergency alert system, Rivco Alert, are meant to give residents information in time to act before conditions turn critical.

Studies suggest these measures can be effective. University of California Berkeley researchers found that homes with both defensible space and hardened features were twice as likely to survive a wildfire compared to those without.

Residents’ reality

But for residents on the ground, theory doesn’t always match reality. On paper, evacuation checklists may appear simple: pack a go-bag, know your route, keep the car fueled. In practice, the reality can be harder to follow.

“How many times had everyone heard Red Flag Warning and it meant absolutely nothing to you before that day?” asked Stacy Duncan, California Department of Social Services Region I Senior Emergency Services Coordinator. “No matter how much you try to prepare…in the time of the disaster, people panic.”

Debra Williams, founder of Building Resilient Communities, a nonprofit that prioritizes disaster preparedness for Inland Empire residents – including low-income, unhoused and other underserved communities – said she’s seen the same cycle repeat for years. Her organization partners with agencies like Cal Fire and the Red Cross, helping distribute hygiene kits and cash cards after wildfires while also educating residents before disaster strikes.



“Why don’t people get ready? I think so many times, still people don’t think it’ll happen to them,” Williams said as she expressed sentiments she has heard in the community when it comes to preparing for a disaster. According to Williams, people often underestimate the severity of disasters, believe preparation is too expensive, or simply don’t know where to begin.



“Then when it does happen, they’re traumatized. They shut down,” Williams said.Mackey echoed this sentiment as she described the challenges of an evacuation.

“When there is a fire, almost everything has to shut down so you can kind of navigate your way through what you’re going to do,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to go to work and think that my house might be on fire.”

Williams noted that in the wake of a disaster, neighbors may lean on one another more than formal systems.

She explained that when a fire hits, government agencies may not be the first responders to help the people.



“They’re the first responders to put out a fire, but it’s neighbor to neighbor, it’s the houses of worship that are really there first to help,” she said.

Mackey peers out the same window on the second story of her home that she looked out of during previous fires to see flames across the near mountains, in Highland on September 19, 2025. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Duncan said she’s watched evacuations where residents refused to leave – even as sheriffs have called for evacuation – until flames were close, only to call for help later.

“Then, [people ask] what part of the emergency response failed. Emergency Response did not fail,” Duncan said. “The system only is good as it’s applied, or you use it. And if you refuse to use it, how can it benefit you?”

The gap between the system and the reality of its use can be especially stark for people with disabilities or limited mobility. During the Eaton Fire, Altadena resident Anthony Mitchell Sr. called 911 twice, reporting sparks and pleading for help for himself and his son, both of whom were disabled and unable to evacuate without assistance

According to the LAist reporting, Mitchell Sr. made a second 911 call approximately 11 minutes after the first, reporting his house was on fire, and a family member also called on his behalf.

Despite assurances that help was on the way, it did not arrive in time. Mitchell Sr. and his son were later found deceased inside their home. This tragedy highlights another gap between disaster preparation and the system’s capabilities to help vulnerable residents.



For officials, closing that gap often comes down to information: ensuring people understand their risk before a fire ever breaks out. But, other resources are often needed.

In tragedies such as the Mitchells’, Riverside County officials emphasized that systems are in place for residents with access and functional needs – but much of the responsibility still falls on individuals and their support networks.

“We encourage those who have access and functional needs to incorporate their unique needs into their preparedness and evacuation plans. Family, friends and caregivers can also help with this planning,” the Riverside County Emergency Management Department said in a written statement.

The county does not maintain registries of residents with disabilities. Instead, officials urge those who may need extra time to evacuate when Evacuation Warnings are issued rather than waiting for mandatory orders. Reception centers and shelters are generally opened during warnings, and contracted buses have been used during past fires, including the 2018 Cranston Fire and 2022 Fairview Fire, to help entire communities leave safely. For licensed care facilities such as nursing homes, the county said evacuation plans are required by state law, with the option to activate ambulance and bus support if emergencies move quickly.

At the state level, Cal Fire refers residents with disabilities to ReadyforWildfire.org, which offers an extensive list of preparations: building a personal support network, arranging accessible transportation, planning backup power for medical equipment, and even storing spare mobility devices with neighbors. The site encourages residents to evacuate during warnings rather than wait for orders.

But the sheer scope of these recommendations underscores the challenge. Families are asked to anticipate every possible barrier: how to escape if elevators fail, how to care for service animals in shelters, or how to communicate with first responders if hearing aids or interpreters aren’t available.



The protocols are detailed, but they also highlight how much planning and resources are required from those already carrying the heaviest burdens. And as the Eaton Fire showed, even trusted friends or caregivers may not be able to step in – road closures kept outsiders and even residents from entering evacuation zones, leaving residents like the Mitchells without the help their plans might have relied on.

Preparedness tools

Officials point to an expansive menu of resources designed to help Californians understand, navigate and mitigate wildfire risk before it’s too late. Fire hazard maps, readiness campaigns and county alert systems are meant to show residents potential dangers and what steps to take; but, whether and how people actually utilize them is another question.

As a part of this series, Mapping Black California developed an interactive tool to help families assess their home’s wildfire risk using the state’s newly updated hazard zones. Project Manager Alex Reed explained that in the Inland Empire basin, being outside a designated zone doesn’t necessarily mean safety. Because wildfires spread rapidly and unpredictably, Reed emphasized, it’s still crucial for residents to understand their proximity to potential ignition or high-burn areas.

The map walks users through a four-step process to strengthen family preparedness. First, by entering an address or current location, residents can see whether their home or a child’s school falls within a Local Responsibility Area, rated as Moderate, High, or Very High risk for wildfire. Next, the tool highlights nearby hospitals and medical centers, which often serve as evacuation sites, and allows parents to check if schools have safety plans on file. From there, families can identify primary and backup meeting spots and generate directions to them – along with a reminder to print hard copies in case internet service goes down. Finally, the tool connects directly to county emergency alert systems, including Riverside County’s Know Your Zone and San Bernardino County’s Get SBC Ready.

Reed emphasized that the map is meant to serve as an entry point, not an endpoint. “I think it’s most important for readers to know that this map is just an introduction to wildfire prep,” Reed said. “It’s a starter tool that is meant to gather a lot of information in one place, to help them access resources on readying their homes, their families, and their financials for the potentially life-changing event that is a wildfire or evacuation order. There are so many things we can do, some big, some small, as renters, homeowners, and community members to get ourselves and our loved ones ready to deal with the realities of living in California.”

This interactive tool, designed by Mapping Black California, is intended to help families assess their home’s wildfire risk using the state’s newly updated hazard zones. The map also walks users through a four-step process to strengthen family preparedness. (Source: Alex Reed, Mapping Black California)

Shane Reichardt, public information officer at Riverside County Emergency Management, described the wheels that begin to turn once a fire starts. Evacuation alerts are sent through multiple channels, shelters are staffed with Red Cross or other aid organizations, and a county “toolbox” of resources are deployed when fire crews need extra support. After the flames are doused, he explained that local assistance centers try to bring state, federal, and nonprofit agencies under one roof to help survivors replace documents, access aid and resources, or find temporary shelter.

Yet, even the success of the most elaborate system relies heavily on personal responsibility.



“The fire department is only so big… so when it comes to preparedness, a lot of that comes back to personal preparedness,” he said. “We need people to be ready for evacuation, so that when we tell people there’s danger coming, they know what they’re going to take, and they’ve got a plan for getting out of their neighborhood as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Reichardt noted that preparedness often looks the same across disasters ranging from earthquake, flood, or fire. The core of preparedness is having a plan, keeping vital documents together, and stocking enough food, water, medicine and other dire essentials to last.



“People see [disasters] as this big massive task, and they have no clue where to even start,” Reichardt explained. He added that preparedness may slightly differ among families, especially if kids, those with disabilities or older individuals are involved.

A State on the Front Lines of Federal Retreat

Even as federal resources decline, California has poured unprecedented investment into wildfire readiness, even reaching beyond their own jurisdiction as federal lands burn across the state. Cal Fire and the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) continue to provide extensive personnel, equipment, and coordination for wildfire management on federally managed lands – which comprises nearly half the state. A recent statement from Newsom’s office noted that California has experienced significant wildfire activity on federal lands with at least 15 major fires burning over 350,000 acres on national forest and Bureau of Land Management lands. California manages 3% of forests compared to the 57% under federal management.

State firefighters have co-led command through unified operations, deploying thousands of personnel, hundreds of engines and bulldozers, and the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet. Nearly 1,000 California National Guard members have supported fire missions, even as some hand crews operate at reduced capacity due to federal deployments elsewhere.

Since 2019, California has invested more than $5 billion in wildfire and forest resilience, including $135 million in new prevention projects announced this year. In September, Newsom announced that he is fast-tracking 100 vegetation management projects, covering 25,000 acres, under the emergency proclamation he signed in February. These efforts stand in response, as well as in stark contrast to recent federal cuts. The Trump administration has slashed 10% of the US Forest Service workforce and reduced its support staff by a quarter, leaving fewer personnel to manage the 57% of California’s forests under federal control. The agency manages 193 million acres of national land, land on which wildfire prevention is now compromised as the workforce who once cleared vegetation and trimmed trees to reduce the risk of wildfires is greatly diminished. When fires do break out, there will be fewer workers available to stop the spread. Proposals to shutter regional offices have only deepened concerns about the agency’s ability to respond.



“It’s a bitter irony that California taxpayers are funding both state and federal wildfire protection while the federal government that owns the burning land cuts funding and diverts resources to political theater,” Newsom said in the statement.

Though California has stepped in where the federal government has pulled back, residents are still faced with the reality that even the most sophisticated command systems cannot change the fact that survival often depends on how quickly families can act.

For residents like Mackey, who have already fled fire zones, preparedness is not an abstract checklist, but a lived experience. She reflected on some of the greatest challenges of living in a fire zone, such as considering finances if work isn’t an option, what to do with children if school isn’t an option, and where to stay.



“It really affects everything, work, your mental health,” Mackey said.

Today, Mackey feels confident in her preparedness, from having important items and documents ready to hardening her home. These may be small steps but one that makes her feel less vulnerable if the next fire comes.

Residents’ stories such as Mackey’s underscore what fire officials and residents alike repeat: preparation can make the difference between panic and survival. But even the most ready households still face the unpredictable force of wind-driven flames, the stress of last-minute evacuations, and the limits of strained public resources.

As California weighs how to fund preparedness programs in the wake of recent cuts, those who have already fled their homes offer a sobering reminder. Readiness is not a single act or checklist – it is an ongoing effort, one that demands both individual vigilance and sustained public investment.

Please join Black Voice News as we host a panel of experts for a community conversation regarding wildfire preparedness in the Inland Empire on Saturday, October 10, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California, 3933 Mission Inn Avenue, Suite 103, Riverside, CA 92501. Follow this link to register.

This Black Voice News series, The Fire Next Time, is funded by the Inland Empire Community Foundation via the Inland Empire Journalism Innovation Hub+Fund. Black Voice News is solely responsible for its content.