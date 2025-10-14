Overview: Proposition 50 is a proposed law in California that aims to draw new lines for many of the state’s congressional districts, negating the five Republican seats drawn by Texas as part of a Republican power grab orchestrated by President Trump. The proposition includes key provisions to ensure a level playing field in the 2026 mid-term elections and reaffirms California’s commitment to independent redistricting. If passed, Democrats could gain up to five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, putting the power in the hands of the people of California to fight back against Trump and Republicans’ agenda.

Hardy Brown

Before I give you my reasons regarding why I am voting YES on Prop 50, I want to give you information on the time table for voting because some of my supporters want to know this information.

October 6

Your county election office began mailing ballots to registered voters

October 7

Ballot drop-off locations opened

October 20

Last day to register to vote in the November 4th Special Election. Voters can register same-day, but those ballots will not be counted until the voter registration form has been validated.

October 25

Vote Centers open for early, in-person voting in all Voter’s Choice Act counties which includes Riverside County.

November 4: Election Day

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by

November 11, 2025. Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned by mail, at a drop-off location, or your county elections office. So, vote as soon as you get your ballot. Vote YES on Proposition 50, and do not forget to mail or return it by ballot drop off box or the Registrar of Voters Office.

Now, to my reasons for voting YES on Prop 50

It began when President Trump called his friend, Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and requested of him to find Trump five new congressional districts, giving the current Latino and Black Congressional Representatives new districts with higher percentages of Republican voters.

What they hope to do in Texas is to remove Latinos and Blacks from Congress to ensure Republicans stay in control of Congress. This will allow Trump to continue his Project 2025 destruction of our Freedom of Speech, Freedom to Peacefully Protest, and Freedom of the Press to report the truth about the Trump Administration.

The Trump Administration is taking from the Poor and giving to the Rich. He is turning the military into his own police force and using it against us. His plan is to never leave the office of president, until he dies.

So, with Proposition 50, California voters have the opportunity to fight back against some of the other Republican cuts to healthcare, the rising cost of living under tariffs, and the cruel abductions and forced removal of immigrants.

To be clear, Proposition 50 is a direct response to a Republican power grab orchestrated by President Trump and state leaders in Texas, who redrew Congressional district lines to gain five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

What Proposition 50 proposes to do is draw new lines for many of California’s 52 congressional districts, which would negate the five Republican seats drawn by Texas. Under the proposed lines, Democrats could gain up to 5 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. With a majority in the House, Democrats can fight back against Trump and Republicans’ MAGA agenda.

The proposition includes several key provisions, making sure the 2026 mid-term elections are conducted on a level playing field without an unfair advantage for Republicans.

Prop 50 reaffirms California’s commitment to independent redistricting and calls for a nationwide commitment to fair and impartial maps.

Prop 50 puts the power in the hands of the people of California, not backroom politicians, to approve emergency congressional district maps in response to Trump’s election rigging scheme.

Prop 50 provides emergency maps only because Republicans moved forward with their power grab.

These maps will expire in 2030. Prop 50 preserves California’s award-winning redistricting reforms and reaffirms the California Citizens Redistricting Commission’s authority to draw congressional districts after the next census.

In closing, allow me to say that if I had my way at this time, I would remove all Republicans from office in California. Then I would introduce a law to withhold all federal taxes going to Washington, D.C., since Trump wants to withhold money from California. (California pays an estimated 12.2% to 15.8% of total federal revenue, making it the largest “donor state” to the federal government. California contributes over $806 billion in federal taxes, exceeding states like Texas and New York.)

So join with me on or before Nov. 4th and VOTE YES on PROP 50 to stop Trump from achieving his desire to become the DICTATOR of the United States of America.