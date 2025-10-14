Overview: The federal government shutdown is putting disaster preparedness and recovery efforts at risk, particularly in regions across California that face mounting wildfire threats. The shutdown has forced thousands of federal employees in California into a furlough and put several critical disaster recovery programs on hold. This has delayed FEMA reimbursements, grants, and technical assistance for disaster recovery across the state, leaving local governments and residents relying on federal support to recover from fires, floods, and storms now facing uncertainty.

Aryana Noroozi

State officials warn the federal government shutdown is putting disaster preparedness and recovery efforts at risk, even as regions across the state – including the Inland Empire – face mounting wildfire threats.

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 after Congress was unable to reach a decision to pass a funding bill. The major sticking point was over the continuation of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shutdown, triggered by President Trump and congressional Republicans, has forced thousands of federal employees in California to be furloughed and put several critical disaster recovery programs on hold.

Firefighters are still on the front lines, but the freeze on federal funding for prevention, forest management, and recovery programs threatens to stall California’s progress in rebuilding from past wildfires and readying for the next.

“Communities across our state are less safe because of Trump’s government shutdown,” Newsom said in a statement. “Critical wildfire preparedness and disaster recovery programs are on pause. This can’t go on – Republicans need to act to end this shutdown.”

For the Inland Empire, the timing is critical. Large portions of San Bernardino and Riverside counties fall within “very high fire hazard severity zones,” where homes sit at the edge of wildland. Recent years have seen fast-moving wildfires threaten foothill neighborhoods and mountain towns, while recovery from past blazes has stretched on for years.

Local officials have leaned heavily on federal assistance in those efforts. FEMA reimbursements have helped cities and counties recoup firefighting costs, while grants have supported community preparedness programs and mitigation work like brush clearance and fuel breaks. Those funds are now delayed until the shutdown ends.

FEMA’s field teams remain active due to their essential designation, but grants, reimbursements, and technical assistance for disaster recovery across the state are on hold. Local governments and residents relying on federal support to recover from fires, floods, and storms now face uncertainty.

Despite the shutdown, California officials say state agencies remain fully staffed and ready to respond, but warn that federal gridlock is straining the state’s overall readiness. About a quarter of federal Forest Service employees responsible for prevention and planning have been furloughed, while key FEMA and Homeland Security grants for disaster recovery and mitigation are on pause. The National Weather Service continues essential forecasting, but broader research and planning at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are halted. Federal delays have also stalled prescribed burns, forest management projects, and community preparedness programs statewide. Meanwhile, the National Park Service is operating with minimal staff, leaving parks with limited emergency coverage and fewer resources to respond to fires and rescues.

The state’s disaster agencies, including Cal FIRE, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the California National Guard, remain fully staffed. But with fire season stretching later into the year, officials say delays in prevention and recovery work could leave communities more vulnerable.

“California remains committed to protecting lives, property and communities despite Washington’s gridlock,” according to the statement issued by Newsom’s office. “But make no mistake – this shutdown is threatening the safety and resilience of every Californian.”