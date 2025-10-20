Overview: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has declared a local emergency in response to escalating federal enforcement operations that have created fear and instability across immigrant communities. The measure allows the county to utilize resources, expedite contracting and procurement, and coordinate interagency efforts to protect residents affected by federal immigration actions. The declaration will remain in effect until terminated by the Board of Supervisors.

Aryana Noroozi

On October 14, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued a Proclamation declaring a Local Emergency for Federal Immigration Actions in response to escalating federal enforcement operations that county leaders say have created fear and instability across immigrant communities.

“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency – and Los Angeles County is treating it like one,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath in a statement. “Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of the County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions.”

The measure, introduced by Supervisors Horvath and Janice Hahn, gives the county authority to utilize resources, expedite contracting and procurement, and coordinate interagency efforts to protect residents affected by federal immigration actions. It also allows the county to request additional state and federal support.

Under the proclamation, all county departments will be authorized to act more quickly to deliver aid and coordinate with community organizations offering legal and social support to affected families. The declaration will remain in effect until terminated by the Board of Supervisors.

Los Angeles County is home to more than three million immigrants. Officials say recent federal raids and enforcement operations have disrupted neighborhoods, led to missed workdays, and placed strain upon the operation of schools, hospitals, and places of worship.

Supervisors Kathryn Barger (left), Lindsey P. Horvath (middle), and Janice Hahn (right) participate in a board meeting at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in Los Angeles, California on July 29, 2025. Horvath and Hahn introduced a measure, passed on October 14, 2025. The Proclamation declared a Local Emergency in Los Angeles County for Federal Immigration Actions. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

According to Hahn, the crisis, though not a natural disaster, requires the same level of urgency.

“It may not be a wildfire or an earthquake, but it is a man-made emergency – created by our own federal government,” Hahn stated. “This emergency proclamation is not just symbolically important as a message to our residents, but critical to our response moving forward.”

In the Inland Empire, one in five residents is an immigrant, according to a 2018 University of California, Riverside report. The findings state that migration has been a central feature of the region for centuries, and today there are nearly one million immigrants living in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Earlier this year, San Bernardino Supervisors V. Manuel Perez and Yxstian Gutierrez proposed measures to protect immigrant residents and local community and economic well-being from the threat of raids and mass deportations.

The resolution, which passed 4-0 in January, calls for the creation of a webpage with immigration resources, directs staff to examine ways to safeguard data related to undocumented residents, and identifies potential funding sources to assist law-abiding immigrants facing deportation. While some critics argued the move resembles “sanctuary” policies, the board emphasized that it does not designate Riverside County as a sanctuary jurisdiction. County officials also noted that the Sheriff’s Department does not participate in immigration enforcement.

“Immigrants are not the problem. This is an issue that is important morally and it links to our communities and economy,” said Perez in a statement regarding the measure. “Working with my colleagues, I want to speak out for immigrant rights and dignity and lead the charge.”

Protestors gather for the “No Kings” and anti-ICE protest in Downtown Riverside, California on June 14, 2025. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News / CatchLight Local)

While there is no publicly available data on how many deportations have occurred in the Inland Empire, recent research underscores the broader economic implications of immigration enforcement in California.

According to a June 2025 study by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute and UC Merced, California’s economy could lose an estimated $275 billion – about nine percent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – if undocumented workers were deported. The report highlights the extent of undocumented residents’ contributions across industries, tax revenue, and small business ownership.

The study found that roughly 1.5 million undocumented residents make up eight percent of California’s workforce, generating nearly five percent of the state’s economic activity through wages alone. They also contribute more than $23 billion annually in local, state, and federal taxes, supporting public services such as education and transportation.

Sectors like agriculture and construction would be among the hardest hit by mass deportations. With undocumented workers comprising over a quarter of the state’s agricultural workforce, that industry’s GDP could contract by 14 percent, while construction – where twenty six percent of workers are undocumented – could shrink by nearly 16 percent.

Researchers also noted that mass deportations could disrupt supply chains, drive up consumer prices, and reduce local tax revenue. Undocumented immigrants own nearly 11 percent of California’s small businesses and about 700,000 homeowners, illustrating their role in sustaining local economies and communities.“

“Nearly a quarter of our county’s population are immigrants, all who came with a belief in the American dream,” said Supervisor Gutierrez. “Like my family of immigrants, they work hard in their jobs, attend our churches, schools, and community events, and remind us of the beauty of our culturally diverse community.”