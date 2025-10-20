Solomon O. Smith | California Black Media

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Los Angeles on Oct 18 for the No Kings rally, a march occurring simultaneously in cities across California — and in all 50 states. Organizers say the protests were organized in opposition to what they say is the growing authoritarianism of the Trump administration.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the Los Angeles protest distinguished itself from typical political demonstrations. While addressing serious issues, the march carried the festive energy of a carnival or block party.

People dressed in inflatable costumes, frog masks, and elaborate outfits carrying American flags marched through Gloria Molina Grand Park. The playful attire reflected the tone of a peaceful protest — a stark contrast to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s characterization of the event as a “hate America rally,” according to CNN.

Isaac Bryan (D-Ladera Heights) listens to the response of the crowd as one of the favored speakers at the No Kings Protest in Los Angeles, Calif. Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo by Solomon O. Smith

One costumed supporter, Nikki Hoobler, explained why she wore her inflatable suit.

“It proves the point, this is a fun protest,” said Hoobler. “It fights their narrative.”

Across California, more than 300 protests took place. A crowdsourced study by the Atlanta newsroom The Xylom estimated that between 4.2 million and 7 million people participated nationwide. In downtown Los Angeles alone, thousands gathered, with roughly 30 rallies in Los Angeles County and 300 across the state, according to Hunter Dunn, press and public relations director for California’s 50501 SoCal, the organization behind the events.

Before the protests, the city’s attorney’s office asked that an injunction on using excessive force against journalists be lifted. The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to withdraw the request, according to an article by Los Angeles Public Press.

A protester takes a photo during a speech. Social media was a driving force of these protests powered by participants sharing photos and information gained at the rallies. Los Angeles, Calif. Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo by Solomon O. Smith CBM

At the protests, Dunn remained concerned about police violence.

“We see the LAPD trying to get permission to shoot at journalists with rubber bullets, trying to revoke the press pass protections,” said Dunn. “We’re not seeing a good faith attempt from law enforcement to protect this community.”

The day’s main focus was support for Proposition 50, the November ballot initiative that would temporarily redraw California’s congressional districts to favor Democrats in the 2026 U.S. House midterm elections.

Supporters of the proposal say it is being pursued in response to gerrymandering efforts in Texas designed to create more Republican- friendly districts before the midterm elections.

Isaac Bryan (D-Ladera Heights) takes a photo with actor Pedro Pascal, who has been an adamant support of human rights in Gaza, workers right and immigration. Los Angeles, Calif. Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo by Solomon O. Smith CBM

At the rally, Black Lives Matter supporters, Democratic Socialists of America, and the United Teachers Los Angeles were just a few organizations with vendor tables or handing out pamphlets — all asking for support of Prop. 50.

Black political leaders were prominent speakers at the No Kings protests across the country.

Chicago mayor, Brandon Johnson, spoke at the Chicago rally. His city has been a target of the Trump administration and Johnson’s message was one of defiance.

“There are those in this country that have decided, at the behest of this president, to declare war on Chicago and American cities across this country,” said Johnson.

“But we are here to stand firm, to stand committed. We will not bend, we will not cower, we will not submit,” he continued

Riverside “No Kings” Protest

In Los Angeles, Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Ladera Heights) spoke about fighting oppression.

“We are tired of starving while the federal government continues to give handouts to billionaires and corporations,” said Bryan.

“And that’s why we’re showing up and we’re marching, because Washington, D.C. doesn’t care about us. And we know that.”

Melina Abdullah, a founding member of Black Lives Matter Grassroots, and a professor and activist participated, too.

Politicians and political activists were not the only people to come to the No Kings protest in Los Angeles. Hollywood personality Pedro Pascal, who played Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, stood in the crowd listening to speakers. He took a photo with Bryan.

Pascal is known for supporting workers’ rights, unions and Palestinians in Gaza.

Educator and principal of Armstrong Middle School, Lester Powell, was at the protest with his son, Alex. Powell has a doctorate in education and goes to protests in support of his students who he says are newly “invigorated” and ready to get involved.

Sylvia Coleman is from Belize but has just become a naturalized U.S, citizen. Coleman says she participated because she believes that people should stand up for those who cannot defend themselves.

“I have choices, I have a home that I can go back to, but my husband and son are here,” said Coleman. “It’s important that I stand up for people who do not have the same choices.”