BVN Contributor

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

RIVERSIDE, CA–The California Teachers Association (CTA) strongly endorses Proposition 50, a ballot measure aimed at preventing President Trump’s cuts and protecting public education funding. Unions and community leaders are urging voters to vote YES on Proposition 50 on November 4, 2025.

In collaboration with a broad coalition of labor, community organizations, state legislators, and Governor Gavin Newsom, CTA is actively supporting Prop 50, also known as the Election Rigging Response Act. This initiative seeks to counteract the Republican party’s efforts in Texas and other states to capture enough seats to take over control of Congress, beginning with the 2026 mid-term election cycle.

“If unchecked, these power grabs will lead to deeper cuts in public education, healthcare, and essential services, further eroding civil rights,” says CTA President David Goldberg. “From freezing education funds to dismantling vital agencies and programs, various attacks jeopardize our students, families, and immigrant and LGBTQIA+ communities. We must defend our rights and resources.”

Assuming Prop 50 passes, California will pick up five additional Democratic seats in Congress.

This isn’t politics as usual. It’s an emergency for our democracy,” said Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson

Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson emphasized the importance of this measure in upholding Black representation and protecting voting rights. “This measure amplifies our voices and keeps federal and state powers accountable,” he stressed.

CTA Secretary-Treasurer Erika Jones emphasized the union’s commitment: “Many Republican representatives have refused to meet with local teachers or have supported cuts to schools and healthcare. We stand united in opposition to these attacks on our communities and democracy.”

“Donald Trump and Texas Republicans are making an unprecedented power grab to steal Congressional seats and rig the next election to hold onto power,” says Governor Newsom.” Prop 50 puts our elections back on a level playing field, protects independent redistricting, and gives power to the people by letting voters decide, not politicians.”

Proposition 50 will authorize the temporary use of new congressional district maps beginning in 2026 and ending in 2030, after which the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will resume districting responsibilities. For additional information and resources on Prop 50, visit: https://stopelectionrigging.com.

About The California Teachers Association

The California Teachers Association (CTA) is a labor union and 501(c)(5)nonprofit organization and the California affiliate of the National Education Association. The organization was founded in 1863. According to its website, the California Teachers Association has “a long and vibrant legacy of fighting for equity, lifting up the voices of those often unheard, winning resources for schools and students, and advocating for the craft of education.”