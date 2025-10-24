BVN Contributor

Riverside, CA — The United Domestic Workers (UDW), one of California’s largest employee unions, has endorsed Proposition 50, a ballot measure that will is being placed on the November 4th statewide ballot, which is aimed at establishing fair congressional district maps.

UDW is sponsoring a comprehensive voter mobilization campaign to support its members across the state. The union plans to engage over 100,000 Californians through door-to-door canvassing, social media outreach, texting, advertising, and phone banking, urging a YES vote on Prop 50.

Precious Henley, a caregiver with UDW, explains, “Through the Medicaid-funded In-Home Support Services (IHSS) program, I care for seniors and individuals with disabilities who depend on us.” She continues, “Cutting Medicaid would harm those who rely on health services, especially in communities like the Inland Empire. I support Prop 50, with the intent of holding Congress accountable and ensuring that our communities are protected.”

Cynthia Williams, a full-time home care provider in Anaheim, emphasized the importance of representation: “We need congressional champions to fight for home care and family support programs. Republicans have cut vital funding for Medi-Cal and home care; however, by voting YES on Prop 50, we can push for better policies.”

UDW underscores Prop 50 as a vital safeguard against efforts by certain politicians to gerrymander districts and, as a result, undermine essential services to vulnerable populations. The initiative aims to protect California’s independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and act as a check against partisan manipulations.

With over 220,000 members statewide, UDW represents dedicated home care and family child care providers who serve as the backbone of care for seniors and individuals with disabilities. These workers are dedicated to advocating for fair wages, improved working conditions, and policies that support their communities.

Riverside County Assembly member Dr. Corey Jackson emphasized the importance of this measure in upholding Black representation and protecting voting rights. “This measure amplifies our voices and keeps federal and state powers accountable,” he stated. Dr. Jackson further condemned efforts to undermine Black communities and highlighted Prop 50’s role in promoting fair elections and representation.

Reasons to Support Proposition 50

Countering Cost Increases : Trump and MAGA Republicans have cut billions from Medicare and Medicaid and enacted tariffs that increase the cost of everyday goods. Proposition 50 will support efforts to fight back against these efforts.

: Trump and MAGA Republicans have cut billions from Medicare and Medicaid and enacted tariffs that increase the cost of everyday goods. Proposition 50 will support efforts to fight back against these efforts. Ensuring Fair Elections : Prop 50 prevents partisan gerrymandering and guarantees that voters, not politicians, decide on redistricting.

: Prop 50 prevents partisan gerrymandering and guarantees that voters, not politicians, decide on redistricting. Protecting Life and Essential Services: IHSS providers’ work can be lifesaving; recent Republican-led cuts to Medicaid, IHSS, and SNAP threaten these vital services. Proposition 50 will support efforts to fight back against these efforts.

“Donald Trump and Texas Republicans are making an unprecedented power grab designed to steal Congressional seats and rig the next election in order to hold onto their power. Prop 50 puts our elections back on a level playing field, protects independent redistricting, and gives power to the people by letting voters decide, not politicians,” said Governor Newsom.

“Our hardworking members overwhelmingly support Prop 50 and are coming out en masse to kick out those in Congress who slashed Medicaid and nutrition assistance funding to pay for a massive tax giveaway to billionaires,” says UDW Executive Director Doug Moore.

“These cuts will impact millions of Californians who rely on Medicaid to fund the IHSS program,” says UDW District Chair, Desmond Prescott, from Riverside County. He concludes, “Together, we’re going to stand up to those in Congress who attacked those who give care and those who receive care. We must hold them all accountable.”

For more information or to support Prop 50, visit: https://stopelectionrigging.com

About The United Domestic Workers (UDW)

The United Domestic Workers (UDW) represents more than 220,000 dedicated home care and family child care providers across California. Their members are the backbone of care for seniors, people with disabilities, and working families—fighting for fair wages, better working conditions, and policies that strengthen their communities.