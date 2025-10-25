Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. | California Secretary of State

As voters across the state prepare to make their voices heard on Prop 50 — arguably one of the most important elections in California’s history — it’s essential their ballots are cast with confidence that their vote will be counted securely and on time.

There has been some misinformation surrounding ballots leading up to the Statewide Special Election on Nov. 4, and voters must understand the safeguards put in place to protect every ballot.

California ballots are designed with multiple layers of security. It is against the law to tamper with a ballot. Whether a voter chooses to vote by mail, drop off a ballot at a secure location, or vote in person, rules and regulations ensure ballots are not tampered with.

How to Vote Securely by Mail

Mail ballots are sent to every registered voter in the state. Each envelope is carefully tracked from the moment it’s issued, and every ballot returned undergoes signature verification and inspection. Election officials check for any irregularities, such as damage to the envelope, or other signs it was compromised, before the ballot envelope is opened. If there’s a red flag, the voter will be notified and corrective action taken.

To make sure a mail ballot is counted, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025. In some areas, the U.S. Postal Service may not postmark mail until the following day, so it’s recommended to send ballots early. If mailing on Election Day, ask a postal employee at your local post office for a manual postmark to confirm it was mailed on time.

Secure Ballot Drop-Off

When returning a ballot in person, use only official, county-operated locations. Secure ballot drop boxes are constructed with tamper-resistant materials, locked, and anchored in place. Each box is regularly emptied by trained, bipartisan election staff following strict chain-of-custody procedures. Ballots can also be returned at any vote center, polling place, or county elections office, where election workers directly accept and track them through the county’s system.

Voting Safely at Polling Places and Voting Centers

Voting in person is another secure and reliable option for California voters. Polling places and vote centers are staffed by trained election workers who follow strict procedures to verify each voter, issue the correct ballot, and ensure every vote is properly recorded. Ballots cast in person are immediately placed into secure ballot boxes or scanned using approved voting equipment that is tested and certified before every election.

These locations also provide language assistance, replacement ballots if one was lost or damaged, and same-day voter registration when needed.

Still have Questions and Concerns?

Voters who have questions about their ballots or the security of voting should go to a trusted source such as the Secretary of State’s office, which offers voter hotlines in multiple languages including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Thai, and more. Another option is to visit your county elections office. A complete list can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections.

Additionally, the state provides tools to check when your ballot is received and counted, giving voters peace of mind and reinforcing the transparency of the process.

By taking the time to plan your vote, verify your registration, and use official information sources, you strengthen both your voice and the integrity of our elections. Make sure your voice is heard on November 4, 2025.