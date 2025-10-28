Breanna Reeves



Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state’s National Guard will be deployed to support food banks in anticipation of delayed food benefits as the government shutdown continues.

This week, the California Department of Social Services notified all counties across the state to prepare for food benefits to be delayed. An estimated 5.5 million residents who rely on the federally funded CalFresh program (federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP) will be impacted, and are expected to be notified in the coming days about potential benefit delays.



According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, in 2024, more than 55% of California SNAP participants were in families with children, and more than 36% were in families with members who are older adults or are disabled.

“Trump’s failure to open the federal government is now endangering people’s lives and making basic needs like food more expensive — just as the holidays arrive. It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to grow a spine, stand up to Trump, and deliver for the American people,” Newsom stated.

San Bernardino County officials announced that the county’s Transitional Assistance Department (TAD) is preparing to assist residents and keep the community informed. If benefits are not available, those impacted will receive a formal notification later this month. Receiving this notification does not mean a case is closed or that eligibility has ended, and the county recommends that participants continue meeting all mandatory reporting requirements.

“The Transitional Assistance Department understands how essential CalFresh benefits are for families and individuals across San Bernardino County,” Director James LoCurto stated in a news release. “We remain committed to providing clear, up-to-date information and assisting our residents throughout this period of uncertainty.”

As Newsom deploys the California National Guard, he is also fast-tracking up to $80 million in state support ahead of funding delays. California volunteers will also be on the ground alongside the national guard to distribute food to families in need.

Several food banks across the Inland Empire distribute groceries or have pantries. Residents can search for food pantries closest to their homes by visiting Feeding America’s Inland Empire’s food bank map.

Community Action Partnership offers food distributions at various locations throughout the Inland Empire. Residents can see their food distribution schedule for October 2025 and other services by visiting their website.